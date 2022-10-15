Follow live action of Watford v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City travel to Vicarage Road hoping to return to winning ways against fellow relegated side Watford.

Dean Smith's side fell to their first defeat since August against Preston last weekend but will be hoping to bounce back with a victory over the inconsistent Hornets tonight.

Norwich are boosted by the return of Todd Cantwell, with Sam Byram passed fit enough to be involved in this clash. Both Isaac Hayden and Dimitris Giannoulis are edging closer to a return to action, but this game may come too soon.

Norwich have picked up seven points from their last three away games and will be attempting to prove last weekend's frustrating defeat was nothing more than a minor blip.

Watford have already changed their head coach this season, replacing Rob Edwards, who was appointed in the summer, for the experienced Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian is yet to record a home win as Watford boss, having suffered back-to-back defeats to Swansea and Blackpool after an impressive victory over Alex Neil's Stoke in his first game in charge.

Norwich will be hoping they can repeat the result they recorded in this fixture back in February when a Josh Sargent brace saw them record a rare away Premier League win on their travels.

