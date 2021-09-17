Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

PRESSER: City v Watford - Sorensen and Lees-Melou winning fitness race

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:05 PM September 17, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM September 17, 2021
Norwich City duo Dimitris Giannoulis and Mathias Normann prepare for Watford's Premier League visit

Norwich City duo Dimitris Giannoulis and Mathias Normann prepare for Watford's Premier League visit - Credit: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Watford - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney. 

The City chief has had a full week to prepare with his squad at Colney for the first time since the season got underway.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured at Arsenal.

Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis both trained on Thursday after hamstring and neck issues respectively ruled them out at the Gunners.

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) was not part of the early session. Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta were also absent.

Byram is yet to play any part this season after a setback in the summer, following his long layoff from two hamstring surgeries, while Placheta had not been under consideration as he recovers from Covid.

Bali Mumba, however, has returned to team training over the past two weeks following a knee issue which ruled him out of contention prior to the recent international break.

NCFC Extra: Brandon Williams sets the Norwich City standard 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Sargent and Giannoulis involved as City prepare for Watford
  2. 2 'What a night' - City winger makes his Boro loan impact
  3. 3 'There's no ceiling for this fella' - how Norwich City discovered Omobamidele
  1. 4 Watford boss wants focus on City clash and not his future
  2. 5 'Scary' Hugill giving West Brom edge in the Championship
  3. 6 Former City boss sacked following poor start to season
  4. 7 Watford challenge returns as City bid to end losing streaks
  5. 8 Norwich fans at Watford match could be asked for proof of vaccination
  6. 9 PRESSER: City v Watford - Sorensen and Lees-Melou winning fitness race
  7. 10 David Freezer: Canaries in need of some opening day optimism

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:15pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Hornets throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com


Norwich City vs Watford
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Middlesbrough's Onel Hernandez during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Coventry Building Societ

Video

'I have always loved him' - Boro chief delighted to work with City winger

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ozan Kabak of Norwich during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by

Video

Dortmund boss denies interest in City loanee Kabak

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's on loan Manchester United full back Brandon Williams snaps into a tackle on Arsenal's

Norwich City vs Watford | Opinion

Paddy Davitt: United we stand, Norwich

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Albert Sambi Lokonga of Arsenal and Pierre Lees-Melou of Norwich in action during the Premier League

Norwich City vs Watford | Interview

Midfielder thankful for warm welcome from Canaries fans

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon