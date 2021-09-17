PRESSER: City v Watford - Sorensen and Lees-Melou winning fitness race

Live

Published: 1:05 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM September 17, 2021

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League game against Watford - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The City chief has had a full week to prepare with his squad at Colney for the first time since the season got underway.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured at Arsenal.

Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis both trained on Thursday after hamstring and neck issues respectively ruled them out at the Gunners.

Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) was not part of the early session. Sam Byram and Przemyslaw Placheta were also absent.

Byram is yet to play any part this season after a setback in the summer, following his long layoff from two hamstring surgeries, while Placheta had not been under consideration as he recovers from Covid.

Bali Mumba, however, has returned to team training over the past two weeks following a knee issue which ruled him out of contention prior to the recent international break.

