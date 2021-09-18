City boss dismisses Hornets' hype

Video

Published: 8:00 AM September 18, 2021 Updated: 8:03 AM September 18, 2021

Daniel Farke scotched talk Norwich City’s Carrow Road crunch with Watford is a ‘must win’ Premier League game.

The Canaries have yet to pick up a point this season but Farke is not feeling extra pressure on Saturday against a club who followed them out of the Championship.

“The outside world is quite often pretty quick to judge a must win game. I even heard the expression before we travelled to Arsenal,” he said. “We must win close to 40 points in order to earn the right to stay in this league. This means we probably must win 10 games during the season.

"It doesn't matter if we do this against Liverpool or Manchester City or Watford or Brentford or Crystal Palace or Chelsea. The outcome is to come as close as possible to 40 points.

"The whole club will be disappointed if we don’t do this, but there isn’t one game where you can say this is a must-win at this level.

“We were by far the best side in the Championship and cut the league to pieces but Watford is also a top side at that level. I wouldn't label it easier than a home game against Leicester. We were in a tight game against Leicester and against Arsenal and if we keep putting ourselves in those positions we will win matches.

"It is not like we are over motivated and over excited or get nervous. Against Watford you have to be patient, and precise in the final third. It might be 80, 85 90 minutes to create that one golden chance. It is a game we must deliver a performance.”

Farke went on the attack on Friday to hit back at criticism of his players, but the City head coach insists he is not frustrated at the lack of points.

“I'm just so unbelievably hungry to help this club swim against the tide and work against all the odds, against all the money of all the other clubs,” he said. “But I cannot be the emotional Daniel Farke who was a supporter at the age of 20 when he would moan about the players.

"I’m disappointed in the moment after we lose the game. If I gave you an insight into my thinking (straight after the game) then I could kill. Why didn't you score on this occasion? Why didn't you defend the situation better?

"Perhaps sometimes even the referee, why was this VAR decision not the other way around? But after an hour you calm down.

“I lead a privileged life, I don't need anyone to pick me up. I need to protect my players, because they are much younger, but believe me, we are also self critical and speak about things we must do better.

"I was honest, two years ago I said it would need a miracle. This time around we have a chance.”

