'Idealist' Smith on delivering City wins and entertainment

Interview

Dean Smith joked a Saturday evening late kick-off at Watford deprives the Norwich City boss of watching Tony Adams’ latest ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ appearance.

Pertinent perhaps given he again spent part of his pre-match press call on Friday fielding questions on the tension between style points and accumulating league points.

Smith also opened up on that topic earlier in the week, with an appearance on BBC Five Live Sport, as he now seeks to embellish Norwich’s position in the top two with a brand of football to excite and entertain.

“I'm an idealist, I want to be playing really good entertaining football, and winning football games,” he said. “(Does that criticism irk you?) It doesn't, honestly, no, because I know what we're trying to do.

"And there's a process in place that always has been the same at whichever club I've been at, to build up that style of play. People will judge you anyway, I can't control that.

“You've got to have a style of play that you want to implement. But despite what that style is, if you don't win at the end of it, you're in trouble. You can play the most pleasing on the eye football you’ve ever seen.

"But if you don't win, you are gone. That is the nature of the business that we're in. That's the results business.”

Watford, under the ownership of the Pozzo family, have changed managers with dizzying regularity. Slaven Bilic is now tasked with guiding them back to the Premier League, after Rob Edwards lasted 10 league games.

“They're the ones who pay the wages. So they they're the ones who call the shots. If it works for them, and they're happy to go that way, then that's fine,” said Smith. “But if I was a manager getting interviewed, then I would be asking that question, about why people are going, and what is the remit for myself?

"Should results not go well, because, you know, the turnover is quite high at that football club at the moment.

"How I can be sat here and be the seventh longest serving manager in the Championship? Ridiculous. I've sat on the executive board of the LMA for the last seven or eight years, and we've been discussing how we can maybe educate owners who are really good business types, into making better decisions because you're looking at the longevity of managers, and the ones who've been successful have had that longevity.

"I thought with the Covid outbreak that we had, and clubs losing as much money as they did, I felt that may have tempted them to give a little longer to coaches, but it's soon changed again.

"The turnover is very high again because you can't expect a manager to come in, not have any of his own players that he has brought into a football club and change it around within eight or nine games. You can get certain things into the players that you're working with. But there's certainly going to be players there that you probably wouldn't want.

“Slav is a really good guy. He came out in his first game and said he didn't feel they had the players to go and play the system that they were playing before.

"Which tells me they'll probably stick to four at the back. He started with a really good win at Stoke, but they've lost the last couple. There'll be smarting at the moment and I expect he'll have them flying for this game.

"They'll turn it around. They've got a really good set of players for this level, as they should do like ourselves, being a team that came down.”







