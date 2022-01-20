PRESSER: Watford v City - Tim Krul ruled out

Live

Tim Krul suffered a shoulder injury in the closing stages of Norwich City's Premier League win over Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Watford - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

Tim Krul's fitness is the biggest issue going into Friday's relegation battle at Vicarage Road. Krul headed straight for the tunnel clutching his right shoulder after a heavy landing in the final moments of a 2-1 Premier League home win against Everton.

Smith adopted a concerned tone in the immediate aftermath, but will confirm if Krul is ruled out or not, along with an update on the rest of those who featured against the Toffees.

Both Max Aarons and Brandon Williams took part in a media access window for training on Thursday, after late injury exits at the weekend. Christoph Zimmermann was also pictured taking part in the early minutes of that session following a season wrecked by an ankle injury.

Midfield duo Billy Gilmour (ankle) and Mathias Normann (pelvis) are two to three weeks away from coming back into Smith's selection thoughts.

Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) remain sidelined. Smith revealed last week Rupp had returned from treatment in Germany and could now target the upcoming FA Cup tie at Wolves, following a hamstring issue.

