Match Report

Premier League

Norwich City

1

Pukki 35

Watford F.C

1

Dennis 18, Sarr 63

CANARIES 1 WATFORD 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:53 PM September 18, 2021    Updated: 5:09 PM September 18, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Nor

Teemu Pukki's goal on the stroke of half time put the Canaries level.

Daniel Farke may have been urging for a cauldron of positivity at Carrow Road against Watford, but the Canaries' performance during the 3-1 defeat left plenty to be desired. 

Boos met the final whistle - some aimed at the Norwich City head coach. 

Their dismal run in the top flight continues, with a brace from Ismalia Sarr condemning City to their 15th straight defeat at this level. 

Watford arrived in NR1 having lost their last three matches without scoring a goal. The Hornets retain their dominant recent history against City, winning the last five matches against Daniel Farke's men. 

Teemu Pukki, who was one of the players Farke opted to staunchly defend in the build-up to this game, did grab an equaliser on the cusp of half-time after a magnificent Mathias Normann pass, but good moments were few and far between for City. 

They travel to Everton and Burnley prior to the October international break. 

Norwich City (4-3-3)

NCFC 11 v WFC

Daniel Farke made four changes to his starting XI for the visit of Watford in the Premier League. - Credit: Archant

SUBS

28 Gunn (GK)
4 Gibson
7 Rupp
14 Cantwell (on for Normann 70)
18 Tzolis (on for Sargent 70)
20 Lees-Melou
30 Giannoulis
35 Idah (on for Rashica, 88)
44 Omobamidele

- Bookings: Williams (foul on Kucka, 90+5)

Watford (4-3-3)

Watford XI

Watford's starting XI for the Premier League encounter against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS

26 Bachmann (GK)
2 Ngakia (on for Femenia 59)
4 Etebo (on for Cleverley 83)
6 Louza
11 Masina
12 Sema (on for Dennis 73)
17 Fletcher
27 Kabasele
29 Hernandez

- Bookings: Cathcart (foul on Sargent, 37)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 4 mins 

- Attendance:  26,649

- Referee: Rob Jones

- VAR: Graham Scott

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at

It was another afternoon full of dejection for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

KEY MOMENTS:

10 - Ozan Kabak breaks the press nicely and allows Mathias Normann to pick out Brandon Williams with a raking crossfield pass. Milot Rashica's cross picks out Josh Sargent, who fails to get a shot away

13 - Normann's free-kick is well held by Watford keeper Ben Foster

14 - Tom Cleverley's deep cross nearly picks out Juraj Kucka at the back post, but the Slovakian failed to make any contact

18 - GOAL WATFORD (DENNIS) - Watford took the lead through Emmanuel Dennis, whose run blindsided Kabak before he rose to meet Femenia's cross to nod it in. 0-1

26 - Sargent engineers a chance for himself from Grant Hanley's long pass. His shot is deflected wide

35 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI) - Normann clips a magnificent ball over the top for the Finn to race onto. He confidently slots the ball past Foster to offer City a route back into the contest. 1-1

45 - Danny Rose's pass finds the pacey Ismalia Sarr in behind City's defence. Tim Krul manages to get off his line quickly to smother the shot

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-1 WATFORD

57 - Pukki and Sargent combine in the box after Normann's pass set Williams away down the left. William Troost-Ekong managed to nick the ball from the Finn's toe just as he looked set to pull the trigger

63 - GOAL WATFORD (SARR) - The visitors' break from a Norwich corner and despite the Canaries seemingly having numbers back, Josh King is permitted the space and time to deliver a low cross into the box. Sarr is on hand to turn the ball into the net. 1-2

76 - Christos Tzolis' cutback is struck well by Milot Rashica, but Foster is equal to the effort

82 - GOAL WATFORD (SARR) - McLean's skewered clearance gifts possession back to Watford. Cleverley slips King through on goal but Krul smothers his attempt. Sarr is there for an easy tap in to secure the three points for the Hornets. After a lengthy VAR check, the goal is correctly awarded. 1-3

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 1-3 WATFORD

Ozan Kabak of Norwich warms up before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Pa

Summer signing Ozan Kabak was handed his Norwich City debut. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS: 

Krul 6; Aarons 6, Hanley 6, Kabak 6, Williams 6; Normann 7, Gilmour 5, McLean 5; Rashica 5, Sargent 7; Pukki 7. Subs: Tzolis N/A, Cantwell N/A, Idah N/A 

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Watford)

Possession: 47% -53%

Shots: 12 - 12 

Shots on Target: 5 - 8

Corners: 4 - 8

Fouls:  10 - 14 

Norwich News

