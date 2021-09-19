Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Cruise control for Hornets' chief in Norwich win

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:02 AM September 19, 2021   
Watford manager Xisco savours a 3-1 Premier League win at Norwich City

Watford manager Xisco savours a 3-1 Premier League win at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watford boss Xisco Munoz felt a 3-1 Premier League victory at Norwich City was never in doubt after 'a mature performance' from the visitors.

Ismaila Sarr inspired a second win of the top flight season with a second half surge at Carrow Road.

Xisco was forced to deflect questions on his own future prior to the game, following three defeats and no goals scored since the opening weekend.

But the Spaniard was adamant Watford were full value for all three points.

“It was a great performance,” he said. “Always we were in control of the game. But it is one step forward. 

“We spoke before the game about needing to be better in both defence and offence, and I think we delivered a very mature display. 

“We had a lot of the ball, and we had a lot of chances to score. We also talked about needing to be mature with and without the ball, and I’m really happy with how the whole team did that. 

“It’s great to get that first win of the season away from home, and we’re delighted to take back the three points. But we’ve talked about the process and that stays the same going forward. 

“We’ll go back into training and keep working hard because we know this is just one game, and we’re in the Premier League.” 

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers after Norwich City 1-3 Watford 

Munoz restored veteran keeper Ben Foster to his starting line up, along with Craig Cathcart and tom Cleverley, to steady the ship.

“We did make some changes. Experience was important to help in those mature situations, and I think the guys who came in did very well," he said. 

“Overall it was a good performance, but we need humility and we need to keep putting the work in. 

“Hopefully if we keep doing that we can deliver some similar results at home against Stoke (in the League Cup) and Newcastle next week. 

All the points this season is very important, away or at home. 

"Now we are happy because we took the three points but the most important is everyone stays together and works very hard for all the points."  


