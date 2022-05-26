Webber maps out City transfer strategy

Interview

Stuart Webber has made it clear a Championship splurge in the transfer market is not on the agenda for Norwich City.

Webber wants to support Dean Smith in his summer squad refresh, but the scale of spending after another Premier League relegation will hinge on potential sales.

The sporting director’s club interview aired on Thursday, in his first public reaction to the latest top flight exit.

“We don’t have a lot of money. But we have the ability to do a couple of things, and then it might depend on what happens with outs,” he said. “There is always uncertainty when you go down. Whether some Premier League clubs want our players, who will all want to stay in the Premier League, that is obvious, and if we sold one or two that would help us to do other things.

"We will be doing some bits of business but what we have to understand is at Championship level we will have quality and depth in our squad.

"It is not a squad with massively gaping holes at Championship level, and of course we have identified areas we need to strengthen, and are trying to talk with players around that.

"It is important as well Dean can bring in one or two of his players, rather than ones he inherited from what myself and Daniel (Farke) built.”

Webber defended his recruitment strategy last summer, which saw a club record outlay for the likes of Milot Rashica, Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis, following the early summer big money sale of Emi Buendia.

“It was alright. I think what people forget is we have to spread our money over a lot. It is not £50m on one player,” he said. “Is it spread too thinly? Absolutely, but those are the rules we work within. We sold a player, our best player, because he made it very, very clear at the end of the previous season he would not be here.

"So then it is about getting maximum value. We can’t give him a £100,000 a week to give us another year. If we had only replaced him with one player we would not have been good enough.

“We did spread it thinly, but we have to get the balance and sign players with future value, because the way the club works we have to have the ability, if things go wrong, we can sell players. This business lost £35m during the Covid period.

"That bankrupts most clubs. We don’t have anyone to top that up.

"We survived that by selling Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey. We can’t sign five 30-year-olds to stay in the big league, because if it goes wrong, we might not have a football club.”