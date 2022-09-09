Weekend fixtures postponed after death of the Queen

Breaking

The Premier League and EFL have decided to postpone this weekend's fixtures following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - with a further update on games during the official period of mourning expected in due course.

Despite official government advice giving the go ahead for sporting events to continue this weekend, the decision has been made amid concerns over policing and as a mark of respect to the country's longest-reining monarch, who died at her Balmoral residence on Thursday at the age of 96.

The country is now in a state of national mourning following the announcement of The Queen's death.

Norwich City's fixture scheduled for Friday evening away to Burnley in the Championship was postponed, with an announcement for the remaining weekend's fixtures arriving at lunchtime.

The Canaries are set to host Bristol City at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening, kick-off at 7.45pm. The EFL have announced that a further update surrounding whether those fixtures go ahead as planned will follow in the coming days.

Postponements have been made in spite of the guidance released by the government which stated that 'sports bodies should consider postponing events on the day of the state funeral, but all decisions are at their discretion'.

Other sports, such as cricket and horse racing, have also postponed their events scheduled for weekend following the Queen's death.

The Premier League and FA have also announced that fixtures under their jurisdiction will also be cancelled this weekend.

In a statement released via their official channels on Friday morning, the EFL said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."