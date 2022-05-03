City legend Wes Hoolahan to depart Cambridge United

Wes Hoolahan's time at League One side Cambridge United has come to an end after they announced the Norwich City legend would be released this summer.

The Irish midfielder has spent the last two seasons with the U's, playing a pivotal role in their unexpected promotion from League Two last year and helping them retain their place in the third tier.

After their 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town last Saturday, Hoolahan appeared to bid farewell to Cambridge supporters and his colleagues.

He has played more of a bit part role this season and helped United as they shocked Newcastle United in the FA Cup back in January and preserved his unbeaten record against Ipswich.

His game time was significantly reduced as Cambridge sought to preserve him for home or important away fixtures but he still made 30 appearances this season, scoring on one occasion.

Hoolahan is a City legend after playing over 300 games for the club during a 10-year spell in Norfolk.

Since departing Carrow Road at the end of the 2017/18 season, Hoolahan has enjoyed spells with West Brom, Australian side Newcastle Jets and Cambridge.

He turns 40 later this month and his future in the game remains uncertain, although there is expected to be plenty of interest in his services as a free agent.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner paid tribute to Hoolahan in a statement released on their official club website.

“Wes Hoolahan leaves this summer after an instrumental two seasons with us. His influence on the team, role in winning games and contribution to last season’s promotion and this year’s form cannot be understated," he said.

"His experience and professionalism have made him a key member of the team and a pleasure to work with. I know how fortunate I am that my two years in the role have coincided with Wes’ time here and he is without doubt the most talented player I have seen play for the Club over the three decades I have been watching.

"Wes will forever be welcome at the Abbey Stadium and we will always be grateful for his inspiration, effort and example."

Hoolahan added: “I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the two years I had.

“To play as much as I did and for us to have achieved what I did, it has been a really special part of my life and career.

“The day we won promotion is the day that will live with me the longest. Nobody gave us a chance that season and for us to finally get over the line – after a bit of a wobble - and then to celebrate with the fans on the roof was definitely my biggest highlight. Just an unbelievable day, season and moment for the Club.”