Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge

Published: 1:21 PM October 21, 2021

Wes Hoolahan retained his decade long unbeaten run over Ipswich Town for Cambridge United last weekend. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Wes Hoolahan admits that maintaining his unbeaten record against Ipswich Town for Cambridge United last weekend felt sweet.

The veteran attacking midfielder is still pulling the strings for Cambridge in League aged 39 and produced a man of the match performance to help recover a 2-2 draw despite his side falling 2-0 behind.

In 11 matches against City's rivals since signing for the Canaries in 2008, Hoolahan has won seven and recorded four draws. Ipswich haven't beat Norwich in an East Anglian Derby for over a decade.

Now residing in League One, Town are searching for a consistent winning formula as Paul Cook's men hope this is the year they manage to return to the Championship.

They would have felt comfortable at the Abbey Stadium last Saturday after goals from Sone Aluko put them 2-0 ahead. Jamie Brophy managed to score to get the U's back in the contest just before half time.

Hoolahan had a role in helping create the opening goal before Joe Ironside netted a dramatic late equaliser to preserve the City legend's unbeaten record against his former club's rivals.

“I was getting a lot of stick when we were 2-0 down and it was tough in the first half an hour, Ipswich played well," Hoolahan admitted.

“We got ourselves back in the game and I was buzzing at the end to keep the record going and give the Ipswich fans something to moan about.

“Joey Ironside scored in the last couple of minutes in the game. The crowd went crazy and we were delighted for the Cambridge fans because it was the first time the Abbey had been sold out in a long time.

“To give them something to shout about instead of the Ipswich fans screaming all afternoon and to get some payback was really nice.”

Hoolahan will be 40 next May but is still sprinkling his magic on games and proving to be a match winner for Cambridge United.

Cambridge United scored a late equaliser against Ipswich Town to preserve Wes Hoolahan's unbeaten record. - Credit: Pagepix

Mark Bonner, current U's boss, has managed the Irish international expertly, only selecting him for certain matches to ensure he doesn't overload Hoolahan's body.

“He doesn’t make me come in every day or try and exhaust me,” the City legend told BBC Radio Norfolk.

“He (Mark Bonner) has been good and picks the matches he thinks I should play and the days I should train. He manages me really well and that’s probably the reason I’m still playing at my age.”

