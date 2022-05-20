'Not true' - Smith dismisses links to West Brom's Kipre

West Brom defender Cedric Kipre was linked with a summer move to Norwich City earlier this week. - Credit: PA

Dean Smith has dismissed speculation linking Norwich City with a summer move for out of favour West Brom defender Cedric Kipre.

Reports circulated earlier this week claiming that the Canaries had joined Europa League finalists Rangers and French side Metz in displaying an interest in a player who has found himself surplus to requirements under Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns.

A fee of £1m was touted as enough to tempt the Baggies into a sale, with all of Kipre's 14 appearances in the Championship this season arriving under former boss Valerien Ismael.

The question of whether City had shown interest in the 24-year-old was put to Smith at his pre-match press conference prior to the final game of the season against Tottenham on Sunday.

'Not true', was Smith's short and swift answer when asked whether the speculation linking the defender with a move to Carrow Road was accurate.

City's summer planning is already well underway, with Smith also confirming that he believed there would be funds made available to strengthen the squad without the requirement to sell first.

