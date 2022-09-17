Follow live updates of Norwich City v West Brom

Match Coverage

Norwich City are hoping to stretch their Championship winning run to seven matches as they welcome West Brom to Carrow Road today.

Dean Smith's side sit second in the second-tier table and could move top if they better Sheffield United's result - with the Blades travelling to Deepdale to face Preston this afternoon.

The Canaries could be without captain Grant Hanley, who is a serious doubt for this fixture after being withdrawn during Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Bristol City with a shoulder complaint.

Back-up keeper Angus Gunn is expected to miss out after a knock to his knee, with Dimi Giannoulis and Isaac Hayden stepping up their recovery at Colney.

West Brom arrive at Carrow Road having won just one league game all season, with their boss Steve Bruce coming under increasing pressure.

The Baggies harbour promotion ambitions of their own but have thus far been unable to translate positive performances into a consistent run of results.

Carrow Road will partake in a minute's silence prior to kick-off after the club announced the passing of former City chairman Roger Munby.

