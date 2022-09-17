Smith takeaways: Contentious goal, penalty shout and 'poor' Canaries

Match reaction

Steve Bruce's contention Norwich City's equaliser was handball and Albion had a clear first half penalty

What do I think about both? It is not a penalty. If it is a penalty then it should have been a free kick for a foul in our favour in front of the dug out. You have to have consistency. You want that. It was exactly the same incident on Sam Byram that led to that penalty claim for them. Consistency from the referee. Well done. On our game I am led to believe, and you can tell me if I am wrong in that, if it hits the t-shirt then that is okay. It looks to me that is where the ball rears up.

So it is a good goal.

Thoughts overall?

Frustrated. Disappionted. We were poor today. I felt it in the first few minutes. I had to get a little bit animated after one or two minutes and that told the story of where I felt our players were mentally. We gave a really soft goal away and when we did that it allowd them to bank up and make it really difficult to get into the areas we wanted to get into. Then we never moved the ball quick enough, we never rotated quick enough and we got frustrated. We made bad decisions after that.

I don't know why that was the case. We have just played 12 games and this is our first little break now. Is there some mental fatigue? I don't know. We'll have to find out. But certainly we made some poor decisions from good footballers. They have proven that. Some decisions were quite baffling at times.

I was angry at half-time. They had (Brandon) Thomas-Asante up front and I felt our full backs were too low. He was taking care of five of our players so our front five were trying to open up nine of their players. That doesn't add up. So we talked about our full backs getting higher and Kenny (McLean) dropping out sometimes to the left hand side to give us some more balance in our build up, but you have to put your foot on the gas a bit more. You have to be braver and that was the biggest complaint.

West Brom's opener from Norwich's perspective

They looked to make that blocking run so the man had a free header. But we work on getting ourselves out of those situations and blocks but unfortunately we didn't in this game. It is not nice when you see a goal like that when a man has so much time from a set piece. We have got to be better and we will put that right.