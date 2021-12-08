Phillips back City loan export Hugill to discover form at West Brom

Video

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is currently out on loan at West Brom. - Credit: PA

Jordan Hugill has come in for some criticism by West Brom supporters for his performances this season, but Kevin Phillips has backed the Norwich City loan export to re-discover his goal scoring form.

Reports at the weekend suggested the 29-year-old could be in line for a January recall as City ponder the future of young striker Adam Idah, who is yet to be given a consistent run of matches in the first-team due to the form of Teemu Pukki.

Hugill has played 17 times for West Brom since completing a loan move to the Hawthorns in the summer but has found the net on only one occasion.

The nature of his performances have also concerned West Brom supporters, with their team currently third in the Championship table.

Phillips, who enjoyed a two-year spell in the Midlands with West Brom, has backed the City loan export to re-discover his goal-scoring form as the Baggies continue their push for an instant return to the Premier League.

“I thought they should give him a run of games to see if he can step up to the plate but he hasn’t played a lot of football in the last couple of years and it’s difficult to come in with the pressure there,” Phillips told West Brom News.

“My only slight criticism of West Brom would be that [Valerien] Ismael has never really found a settled front-three, he keeps chopping and changing it.

“It worked for the first 10 games when they were unbeaten and top of the league but more recently, it’s clear to see the chopping and changing has disrupted the side.

Jordan Hugill was part of Norwich City's Championship title-winning campaign during the 2020/21 season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Of course, they’ve had some suspensions but players, like Hugill, haven’t stepped up to the plate and taken their opportunities.

“I thought if he got a run of games, he would score goals.

“It’s a slight concern but there’s still plenty of time left this season and hopefully, he can score a couple of goals and his form will pick up to help West Brom.”