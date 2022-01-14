Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Hugill talks planned for Smith

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:16 PM January 14, 2022
Norwich City loan export Jordan Hugill has failed to hit the goal trail at West Brom

Dean Smith wants to speak to Jordan Hugill about his short term future, but revealed Norwich City do not have a recall option on the West Brom loan striker. 

Hugill has scored once in 20 appearances for the Championship promotion hopefuls in a proposed season long move, and now looks to be further down the pecking order with the recent signing of frontman Daryl Dike. 

Adam Idah partnered Teemu Pukki in the Canaries' midweek Premier League defeat at West Ham, but City have gone six league games without a goal. 

Baggies’ chief Valerien Ismael made it clear last week Hugill knows where he stands at the Hawthorns. 

“I don't believe there is a recall option,” said Smith. “I've spoken to Andy (Hughes), who's our loans’ manager who keeps in touch with all the loan players. I'm going to be speaking to Jordan over the next 24 hours to see how he is finding it there. I don't believe there's a release clause but I'll have a chat and see how he is.” 

Smith reiterated on Friday he expects a quiet end to the January window and insisted he has not given any thought to a potential summer overhaul of his squad. 

“At the moment we are planning for the here and now,” he said, speaking at Colney on Friday ahead of Everton’s weekend visit. “I said it when we first came in, we were very happy with the squad but unfortunately injury and illness have not helped us since.

"It is very difficult to add to a squad when you have so many players here already. Particularly given how everybody knows this club is run.  

“We have to look at the market and see if there is anything there but keep our powder dry. We won’t rule anything out but it has to be right for the club.” 

