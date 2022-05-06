Press conference
PRESSER: City v West Ham - McLean and Sargent to miss end of the season
Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against West Ham - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.
Smith confirmed both Kenny McLean (toe) and Josh Sargent (ankle) will miss the rest of this season, after last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, which coupled with a win for Burnley, sealed the Canaries' relegation.
McLean was named in the line up originally at Villa Park but pulled out in the warm up after feeling more pain from a broken toe he has been managing since Manchester United.
While Sargent lasted only 14 minutes from the bench, on his return from an ankle issue, before hobbling out of the action.
Smith did confirm on Friday morning Sargent does not require any surgery as the duo now target a return in pre-season.
The international pair now join Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and loanee Ozan Kabak (hamstring) on the sidelines for the run in.
Christoph Zimmermann misses out against West Ham with a groin injury, not the hip flexor problem Smith admitted on Friday he incorrectly outlined prior to Aston Villa.
The City chief indicated he had no other injury concerns ahead of the final training sessions before Sunday's Carrow Road kick-off.
