'This hurts' - City fans frustration building after sixth successive defeat

Opinion

That familar sinking feeling returned for Norwich City despite an improved performance against West Ham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a better performance from Norwich City but it still wasn't enough to halt a sixth successive Premier League defeat against West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen's brace was enough for the Hammers to edge past Dean Smith's men, with supporters frustrations growing around their performances in the Premier League this season.

This may have been better than recent offerings, but it still didn't prove enough to break the cycle they currently find themselves in.

Soft at the back and lacking creativity, it is becoming hard for fans to feel anything other than fatigue when arriving at matches expecting their side to fall to a defeat.

Adam Idah's performance was a bright spark for City, with the striker making his 50th appearance for the club. It was the Irish international who came closest to ending a nine-hour goal drought, but Lukas Fabianski pushed his thunderous effort onto the post.

City will need to record points in their next two matches against Everton and Watford to keep their survival hopes alive.

- You can read the thoughts of Norwich City's supporters after the defeat to West Ham via social media above and below