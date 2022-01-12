Opinion
'This hurts' - City fans frustration building after sixth successive defeat
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
It was a better performance from Norwich City but it still wasn't enough to halt a sixth successive Premier League defeat against West Ham United.
Jarrod Bowen's brace was enough for the Hammers to edge past Dean Smith's men, with supporters frustrations growing around their performances in the Premier League this season.
This may have been better than recent offerings, but it still didn't prove enough to break the cycle they currently find themselves in.
Soft at the back and lacking creativity, it is becoming hard for fans to feel anything other than fatigue when arriving at matches expecting their side to fall to a defeat.
Adam Idah's performance was a bright spark for City, with the striker making his 50th appearance for the club. It was the Irish international who came closest to ending a nine-hour goal drought, but Lukas Fabianski pushed his thunderous effort onto the post.
City will need to record points in their next two matches against Everton and Watford to keep their survival hopes alive.
- You can read the thoughts of Norwich City's supporters after the defeat to West Ham via social media above and below
Most Read
- 1 City boss considers three at the back against West Ham
- 2 STARTING XIs: Seven changes for City at West Ham
- 3 TEAM NEWS: Latest from City boss on Cantwell, Normann, Rashica and Gilmour
- 4 Chris Sutton: Norwich City still have hope in Premier League survival quest
- 5 Follow updates from West Ham v Norwich City
- 6 The Analyst: How can Norwich City overcome high-flying West Ham?
- 7 WEST HAM 2 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- 8 Smith on City's loss at West Ham and absences of Cantwell and Sargent
- 9 ‘I don’t like the sarcasm’ - Smith asks Canaries fans for positive support
- 10 Byram admits City have 'confidence issue' ahead of Hammers clash