CANARIES 0 WEST HAM 4 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

West Ham United's Michail Antonio scores his side's second goal of their Premier League game against Norwich CIty. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were soundly beaten by West Ham at Carrow Road, goals from Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini condemning Dean Smith's side to a 4-0 defeat.

After a promising start for the Canaries, David Moyes' side began to dominate, Benrahma's deflected effort wrong-footing City 'keeper Tim Krul for the opener.

18 minutes later their lead was doubled. Jarrod Bowen had acres on the edge of the Norwich box, slipping Antonio in on goal. Krul failed to deal with the ball when he had the chance, and the striker rolled into an empty net.

Benrahma made it 3-0 on the brink of half-time when he smashed home Jarrod Bowen's cross, before Sam Byram had a goal disallowed for hand ball the other side of the break.

Robert Jones then gave a penalty via VAR for Jacob Sorensen's handball, and Lanzini stepped up to send Krul the wrong way.





Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's starting lineup for their Premier League fixture with West Ham United. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

4 Gibson

7 Rupp (on for Lees-Melou, 46)

11 Placheta (on for Dowell, 71)

18 Tzolis

30 Giannoulis

42 Gibbs

45 Springett (on for Rashica, 46)

46 Rowe

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Williams (61).





West Ham United

(4-1-4-1)

West Ham United's lineup for their Premier League fixture with Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

13 Areola (GK)

7 Yarmolenko (on for Antonio, 45)

11 Vlasic (on for Benrahma, 76)

16 Noble (on for Dawson, 67)

24 Fredericks

26 Masuku

28 Soucek

31 Johnson

33 Kral

Manager: David Moyes

- Bookings: Bowen (25).





- Added on time: 3 mins/ mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Robert Jones

- VAR: Graham Scott

KEY MOMENTS

12 - GOAL WEST HAM (Benrahma): Benrahama is found in space on the West Ham left, cuts in and fires past Krul, with the help of an Aarons deflection.

26 - Gilmour's volley strikes the arm of Dawson, but it comes off his thigh first and nothing is given.

30 - GOAL WEST HAM (Antonio): West Ham easily find Bowen on the edge of the area, he slips Antonio in and when Krul fails to claim the Hammers striker has an empty net to tap into.

32 - Bowen should score when the ball drops to him in the six-yard box, but he miscues wide. Suspicion of a Byram hand ball in the build-up but VAR gives nothing.

45+3 - GOAL WEST HAM (Benrahma): West Ham add a third when Bowen's cross is blasted home by an unmarked Benrahma.

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-3 WEST HAM UNITED

47 - Byram forces the ball into the West Ham net after Fabianski fails to catch a corner, but the City defender is found to have controlled the ball with his hand and VAR disallows the goal.

65 - GOAL WEST HAM (Lanzini, pen): Jacob Sorensen's arm is head height as a corner comes in, and there's only one outcome once he punches it wide. Robert Jones heads over to the VAR screen and Lanzini passes the resulting penalty in for 4-0.

70 - Fornals should make it five, but he somehow rolls wide from close range.

90 - Pukki goes through on goal and tries to dink over Fabianski, but the West Ham 'keeper covers his angles well.

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-4 WEST HAM UNITED





SNAP RATINGS: Krul 4, Aarons 4, Hanley 5, Byram 5, Williams 5, Gilmour 5, Sorensen 5, Lees-Melou 5, Dowell 5, Rashica 5, Pukki 5. SUBS: Rupp 6, Springett 6, Placheta 5.





MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City 0–4 West Ham United)

Possession: 36% - 64%

Shots: 8 - 13

Shots on Target: 2 - 4

Corners: 9 - 5

Fouls: 7 - 7



