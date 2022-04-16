City confirm West Ham fixture change

Diary

Norwich City's Premier League home game against West Ham has been switched to Sunday May 8.

The Hammers' on going involvement in the Europa League has pushed back the fixture 24 hours, with the top flight game at Carrow Road now taking place on Sunday May 8 at 2pm.

City's re-arranged fixture with Leicester City takes place on May 11, before the Canaries wrap up their league campaign against Wolves and Tottenham.

Norwich lost 2-0 at West Ham in January, a game which was also re-arranged after the original festive fixture was postponed due to the impact of illness and injury on Dean Smith's squad.

West Ham booked their place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday to seal a two-legged tie with Eintracht Frankfurt. The second leg of that semi-final is scheduled to take place in Germany on Thursday May 5.