Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City confirm new dates for West Ham and Saints trips

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:41 PM December 31, 2021
Updated: 5:20 PM December 31, 2021
Norwich City's Premier League game at Southampton in February has been moved for live Sky Sports coverage

Norwich City's Premier League game at Southampton in February has been moved for live Sky Sports coverage - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's postponed festive Premier League game at West Ham will now take place on January 12, with the following month's game at Southampton moved to February 25 for live broadcast.

City were forced to apply to the Premier League for a postponement of their scheduled recent away game at the Hammers, due to rising Covid related and injury absences in the squad.

That game will now take place at the London Stadium on Wednesday, January 12 (KO 7:45pm). All tickets for the previous fixture will remain valid for the re-arranged date. Should City fans wish to claim a refund, they must visit either the club's Carrow Road store, Fan Hub or stadium ticket office by Monday, January 10 with their ticket(s).

The club have also announced a new date for the top flight game at Southampton. The game will now be live on Sky Sports from St Mary's on Friday, February 25 (KO 8pm), in a switch from the original kick-off the following afternoon. 

Norwich's New Year's Day trip to Leicester City will also need to be re-arranged in due course, after another postponement due to Covid and injury reasons in Canaries' camp.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Crystal Palace

'I’d drag him back' - ex-Premier League star on Billy Gilmour

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, LondonPicture by P

Video

Retirement a consideration for Byram during lengthy absence

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Adam Idah had another second half cameo for Norwich City against Arsenal

Adam Idah suffers racist abuse following city's defeat to Crystal Palace

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The traveling Norwich fans are not happy at the end of the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, Lo

Opinion

'Embarrassing' - City fans damning verdict on Palace defeat

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon