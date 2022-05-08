Match Coverage
Follow live updates from Norwich City v West Ham United
Norwich City are playing for little more than professional pride as they welcome West Ham United to Carrow Road today.
The Canaries could leapfrog already relegated Watford and move into 19th place with a win, something that would net them an additional £2m in television money.
But, with four games remaining, City's fate has already been sealed. This is the first game as City fans begin a long countdown to the end of the season.
Dean Smith will hoping to see individuals step up and prove their worth as he continues to assess his squad ahead of another Championship campaign next season.
West Ham arrive at Carrow Road on the back of being knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
David Moyes' side are searching for a victory that will help close the gap to Manchester United in sixth to three points. They also have a game in a hand on the Red Devils.
This is Norwich's penultimate home game of the season, with the atmosphere expected to be flat given their relegation.
