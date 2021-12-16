Norwich City's game against West Ham postponed

Breaking

A general view outside the ground ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Norwich City's fixture against West Ham United has been postponed due to Covid cases, injuries and illness in the Canaries' camp.

Several Premier League clubs are experiencing a rise in cases and City's clash against the Hammers scheduled for Saturday is the latest to fall victim to coronavirus.

Norwich sought guidance in midweek ahead of their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa due to having two positive cases in their first-team group and others displaying symptoms.

Josh Sargent, Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou were absent from the squad for 'Covid-related' reasons with other players, like Dimitris Giannoulis, feeling unwell but testing negative and taking their spot on the bench.

Christos Tzolis is the only confirmed City player to test positive via a PCR test. The 19-year-old is still in self-isolation as per government guidelines.

The latest round of tests on Thursday has revealed more cases inside City's camp, forcing them to postpone their trip to the London Stadium on Saturday. As well as other players feeling the knock-on effects of Covid-19.

Sam Byram played on Tuesday night as he continues to step up his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury, in an ideal world both Smith and the right-back would have preferred that to come at a later date.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Watford and Brentford have all experienced major outbreaks in their squad, with a host of other clubs beginning to experience an uptick in cases.

That has prompted Bees boss Thomas Frank to call for this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures to be postponed in order to 'break the chain' of transmission.

"The Covid cases are going through the roof at all Premier League clubs," said Frank.

"Everyone is dealing with it and everyone has a problem at this moment in time," he told BBC Sport.

"To postpone this round [of Premier League games] and the Carabao Cup would give everyone a week at least to clean and do everything at the training ground so everything is fine and we break the chain at every club."

City boss Dean Smith and West Ham United manager David Moyes. - Credit: PA

City will now have a 10-day period to stamp out infections before their Boxing Day game at Carrow Road against Arsenal.

They will continue to train individually and will get tested, meaning those who are negative will stick be put through their paces by Dean Smith and his coaching staff.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chief medical officer Chris Whitty have urged people to get their booster vaccination as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the county.

As part of the Plan B measures, which were voted through parliament earlier this week, vaccine passports are set to be required for big events. That would include matches at Carrow Road.

The club is set to unveil its plans for implementing vaccine passports shortly, which would also allow fans to show a negative lateral flow test to gain access to Carrow Road.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.