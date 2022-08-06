Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Championship

Norwich City

1

Aarons 61

Wigan Athletic

1

McClean 29

Match Report

CANARIES 1 WIGAN 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 2:38 PM August 6, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich hits the bar during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pi

Teemu Pukki fires an effort in on goal during City's Championship clash against Wigan at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City picked up their first point of the Championship season as the Canaries came from behind to claim a point at home to Wigan Athletic. 

James McClean opened the scoring in the 29th minute against the run of play after a mistake by Ben Gibson. However, Max Aarons levelled matters just after the hour mark with a good finish after being teed up by Milot Rashica. 

Minutes earlier Dimitris Giannoulis suffered a serious looking ankle injury which saw him leave the pitch on a stretcher. 

Marcelino Nunez made his full debut and showed some nice touches in the first half whilst fellow new signing Gabriel Sara came on as a late substitute. 

Norwich City 

(4-2-3-1)  

NCFC

Norwich City's starting XI for their Championship clash against Wigan Athletic. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

28 Gunn (GK)
9 Hugill
15 McCallum (for Giannoulis, 60)
17 Sara (for Aarons, 90)
21 Sinani (for Nunez, 77)
24 Sargent (for Rashica, 77)
25 Hernandez (for Sorensen, 60)

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings: None

Wigan Athletic 

(4-2-3-1) 

NCFC

Wigan Athletic's starting XI for the Championship fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

1 Jones (GK)
2 Nyambe (for Keane, 89)
3 Pearce
18 Shinnie
30 Aasgaard (for Bennett, 89)
32 Hughes
39 Humphrys (for Magennis, 70)

Manager: Leam Richardson 

- Bookings:  Power 45+1, Aasgaard (90+1), Nyambe (90+4), Amos (90+9)

- Added on time:  3 mins/ 10 mins  

- Venue: Carrow Road 

- Referee: Matthew Donohue 


KEY MOMENTS  

3 – Ball bounces down to Giannoulis but his 20-yard effort flies over the bar. 

8 – Rashica feeds Pukki on the edge of the area; the Finn spins but sees his effort blocked by Tilt. 

10 – Better chance for Pukki. Looking sharp but sees right-footed effort fire across the face of the goal. 

14 – Beautiful lofted pass by Nunez almost puts Rashica in on goal but Amos does enough to close down the angle on the Kosovan and the danger is cleared. 

16 – Wigan caught napping from a short corner. Aarons fires across the face of goal but no City player there for a potential tap-in. 

22 – Sorensen is hassled out of possession by Keane, who feeds Lang on goal but Krul comes out well to smother his effort. Warning sign. 

24 – Nunez clever 20-yard effort goes just wide with Amos scrambling. 

29 – GOAL. Gibson poor pass cut out by Keane, who feeds McClean and he keeps his cool to slide the ball past Krul. 

James McClean of Wigan Athletic celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championsh

James McClean celebrates his opener with his team-mates - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

43 – McLean's free header loops just wide from Cantwell’s corner. 

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC  

48 – Poor from Gibson again as his clearance falls to Keane, who feeds Magennis in the right channel but his effort is easily saved by Krul. 

55 – Dimitris Giannoulis taken of on a stretcher with what looks like a bad ankle injury. Replaced by McCallum. 

61 – GOAL – Aarons. Pukki finds Rashica on the edge of the D and he rolls the ball into the path of Aarons, who sidefoots the ball past Amos. 

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Max Aarons celebrates making it 1-1 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

82 – Cantwell picks out Pukki on the edge of the area but his curling effort cannons off the crossbar. 

88 – Big appeals for a penalty as Naylor goes through Aarons. Wins the ball but catches the defender’s shin. Referee waves away protests. 

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC  

SNAP RATINGS:  

Krul 6; Aarons 7, Omobamidele 6, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 6; McLean 6, Sorensen 5; Cantwell 7, Nunez 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 6

MATCH STATS: 

(Norwich City – Wigan Athletic) 

Possession: 70% -30% 

Shots: 22 - 6

Shots on Target: 4 - 3

Corners:  9 - 0

Fouls:  6 - 13 

