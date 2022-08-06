Match Report
Championship
Norwich City
Aarons 61
Wigan Athletic
McClean 29
CANARIES 1 WIGAN 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
Norwich City picked up their first point of the Championship season as the Canaries came from behind to claim a point at home to Wigan Athletic.
James McClean opened the scoring in the 29th minute against the run of play after a mistake by Ben Gibson. However, Max Aarons levelled matters just after the hour mark with a good finish after being teed up by Milot Rashica.
Minutes earlier Dimitris Giannoulis suffered a serious looking ankle injury which saw him leave the pitch on a stretcher.
Marcelino Nunez made his full debut and showed some nice touches in the first half whilst fellow new signing Gabriel Sara came on as a late substitute.
Norwich City
(4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
9 Hugill
15 McCallum (for Giannoulis, 60)
17 Sara (for Aarons, 90)
21 Sinani (for Nunez, 77)
24 Sargent (for Rashica, 77)
25 Hernandez (for Sorensen, 60)
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: None
Wigan Athletic
(4-2-3-1)
SUBS:
1 Jones (GK)
2 Nyambe (for Keane, 89)
3 Pearce
18 Shinnie
30 Aasgaard (for Bennett, 89)
32 Hughes
39 Humphrys (for Magennis, 70)
Manager: Leam Richardson
- Bookings: Power 45+1, Aasgaard (90+1), Nyambe (90+4), Amos (90+9)
- Added on time: 3 mins/ 10 mins
- Venue: Carrow Road
- Referee: Matthew Donohue
KEY MOMENTS
3 – Ball bounces down to Giannoulis but his 20-yard effort flies over the bar.
8 – Rashica feeds Pukki on the edge of the area; the Finn spins but sees his effort blocked by Tilt.
10 – Better chance for Pukki. Looking sharp but sees right-footed effort fire across the face of the goal.
14 – Beautiful lofted pass by Nunez almost puts Rashica in on goal but Amos does enough to close down the angle on the Kosovan and the danger is cleared.
16 – Wigan caught napping from a short corner. Aarons fires across the face of goal but no City player there for a potential tap-in.
22 – Sorensen is hassled out of possession by Keane, who feeds Lang on goal but Krul comes out well to smother his effort. Warning sign.
24 – Nunez clever 20-yard effort goes just wide with Amos scrambling.
29 – GOAL. Gibson poor pass cut out by Keane, who feeds McClean and he keeps his cool to slide the ball past Krul.
43 – McLean's free header loops just wide from Cantwell’s corner.
HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC
48 – Poor from Gibson again as his clearance falls to Keane, who feeds Magennis in the right channel but his effort is easily saved by Krul.
55 – Dimitris Giannoulis taken of on a stretcher with what looks like a bad ankle injury. Replaced by McCallum.
61 – GOAL – Aarons. Pukki finds Rashica on the edge of the D and he rolls the ball into the path of Aarons, who sidefoots the ball past Amos.
82 – Cantwell picks out Pukki on the edge of the area but his curling effort cannons off the crossbar.
88 – Big appeals for a penalty as Naylor goes through Aarons. Wins the ball but catches the defender’s shin. Referee waves away protests.
FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Aarons 7, Omobamidele 6, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 6; McLean 6, Sorensen 5; Cantwell 7, Nunez 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 6
MATCH STATS:
(Norwich City – Wigan Athletic)
Possession: 70% -30%
Shots: 22 - 6
Shots on Target: 4 - 3
Corners: 9 - 0
Fouls: 6 - 13