CANARIES 1 WIGAN 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Teemu Pukki fires an effort in on goal during City's Championship clash against Wigan at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City picked up their first point of the Championship season as the Canaries came from behind to claim a point at home to Wigan Athletic.

James McClean opened the scoring in the 29th minute against the run of play after a mistake by Ben Gibson. However, Max Aarons levelled matters just after the hour mark with a good finish after being teed up by Milot Rashica.

Minutes earlier Dimitris Giannoulis suffered a serious looking ankle injury which saw him leave the pitch on a stretcher.

Marcelino Nunez made his full debut and showed some nice touches in the first half whilst fellow new signing Gabriel Sara came on as a late substitute.

Norwich City

(4-2-3-1)

Norwich City's starting XI for their Championship clash against Wigan Athletic. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

9 Hugill

15 McCallum (for Giannoulis, 60)

17 Sara (for Aarons, 90)

21 Sinani (for Nunez, 77)

24 Sargent (for Rashica, 77)

25 Hernandez (for Sorensen, 60)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: None

Wigan Athletic

(4-2-3-1)

Wigan Athletic's starting XI for the Championship fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

1 Jones (GK)

2 Nyambe (for Keane, 89)

3 Pearce

18 Shinnie

30 Aasgaard (for Bennett, 89)

32 Hughes

39 Humphrys (for Magennis, 70)

Manager: Leam Richardson

- Bookings: Power 45+1, Aasgaard (90+1), Nyambe (90+4), Amos (90+9)

- Added on time: 3 mins/ 10 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Matthew Donohue





KEY MOMENTS

3 – Ball bounces down to Giannoulis but his 20-yard effort flies over the bar.

8 – Rashica feeds Pukki on the edge of the area; the Finn spins but sees his effort blocked by Tilt.

10 – Better chance for Pukki. Looking sharp but sees right-footed effort fire across the face of the goal.

14 – Beautiful lofted pass by Nunez almost puts Rashica in on goal but Amos does enough to close down the angle on the Kosovan and the danger is cleared.

16 – Wigan caught napping from a short corner. Aarons fires across the face of goal but no City player there for a potential tap-in.

22 – Sorensen is hassled out of possession by Keane, who feeds Lang on goal but Krul comes out well to smother his effort. Warning sign.

24 – Nunez clever 20-yard effort goes just wide with Amos scrambling.

29 – GOAL. Gibson poor pass cut out by Keane, who feeds McClean and he keeps his cool to slide the ball past Krul.

James McClean celebrates his opener with his team-mates - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

43 – McLean's free header loops just wide from Cantwell’s corner.

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 0-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC

48 – Poor from Gibson again as his clearance falls to Keane, who feeds Magennis in the right channel but his effort is easily saved by Krul.

55 – Dimitris Giannoulis taken of on a stretcher with what looks like a bad ankle injury. Replaced by McCallum.

61 – GOAL – Aarons. Pukki finds Rashica on the edge of the D and he rolls the ball into the path of Aarons, who sidefoots the ball past Amos.

Max Aarons celebrates making it 1-1 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

82 – Cantwell picks out Pukki on the edge of the area but his curling effort cannons off the crossbar.

88 – Big appeals for a penalty as Naylor goes through Aarons. Wins the ball but catches the defender’s shin. Referee waves away protests.

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-1 WIGAN ATHLETIC

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 6; Aarons 7, Omobamidele 6, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 6; McLean 6, Sorensen 5; Cantwell 7, Nunez 6, Rashica 6; Pukki 6

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City – Wigan Athletic)

Possession: 70% -30%

Shots: 22 - 6

Shots on Target: 4 - 3

Corners: 9 - 0

Fouls: 6 - 13