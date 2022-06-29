City's first home game selected for TV coverage

News

Norwich City's opening home game of the season against Wigan Athletic has been selected for television coverage and has been given a revised kick-off time.

The game will now kick-off at 12.30pm as opposed to 3pm on Saturday, August 6 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Norwich kick-off their Championship campaign away at Cardiff City a week prior.

Wigan were promoted from League One last season as champions and will be hoping to sustain themselves in the second tier this season under Leam Richardson's management.

The last meeting between the teams in NR1 was in September 2018, when Mario Vrancic's late penalty secured all three points for Daniel Farke's side as they went on to win the league title.

The Canaries begin their pre-season campaign at Dereham Town this Friday before jetting off for a week-long training camp in Germany. Games against King's Lynn, Marseille, Cambridge United, Celtic and Hibernian will also make up their preparations for the new campaign.

Details on how to follow the game for those without a Sky Sports subscription will be published on the club's channels in due course.