Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City's first home game selected for TV coverage

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:14 PM June 29, 2022
Max Aarons of Norwich and Antonee Robinson of Wigan Athletic in action during the Sky Bet Championsh

Norwich City's opening Championship home game against Wigan Athletic has a revised kick-off time. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's opening home game of the season against Wigan Athletic has been selected for television coverage and has been given a revised kick-off time. 

The game will now kick-off at 12.30pm as opposed to 3pm on Saturday, August 6 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. 

Norwich kick-off their Championship campaign away at Cardiff City a week prior. 

Wigan were promoted from League One last season as champions and will be hoping to sustain themselves in the second tier this season under Leam Richardson's management. 

The last meeting between the teams in NR1 was in September 2018, when Mario Vrancic's late penalty secured all three points for Daniel Farke's side as they went on to win the league title. 

The Canaries begin their pre-season campaign at Dereham Town this Friday before jetting off for a week-long training camp in Germany. Games against King's Lynn, Marseille, Cambridge United, Celtic and Hibernian will also make up their preparations for the new campaign. 

Details on how to follow the game for those without a Sky Sports subscription will be published on the club's channels in due course. 

Don't Miss

Nationwide League Div One Norwich City V Burnley at Carrow Road Peter Crouch Picture: James Bass C

Interview

'It reignited my career' - Crouch opens up on City loan spell

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo (left) looks dejected after defeat by Nottingham Forest at Wembley

Opinion

A-Z: The Norwich City favourite who's found a home with the Sky Blues

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Official Norwich City Football Club 2009 - 2010 season team photograph on the pitch at Carrow Road.

News

City academy graduate becomes Watford Women boss

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Przemyslaw Placheta started the first Premier League match of his career

News

City winger Placheta linked with Greek Super League side

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon