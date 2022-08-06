Lioness winger Hemp given hero's welcome at Carrow Road

News

Lionesses winger Lauren Hemp was given a hero's reception as she attended Norwich City's 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who played a prominent role in the England team that lifted the European Championship trophy last weekend, returned to her home county to continue the celebrations.

Hemp was on the books at Norwich City as a youngster in the girls' centre of excellence before departing to Bristol City to pursue a professional career.

She is now playing her domestic football at Manchester City as well as starring on the international stage.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Euros final in front of a packed Wembley Stadium last weekend. Hemp delivered the corner that saw Chloe Kelly net the winner in extra time.

City are trying to step up their own women's team after integrating it into the main club and have appointed Hemp's close friend and former colleague Flo Allen as general manager.

Norwich recorded a 1-1 draw in their opening Championship home game of the campaign, with Max Aarons' second half equaliser cancelling out James McClean's opener.

Hemp was introduced to supporters prior to the game and received a roaring reception from those inside Carrow Road.

For Hemp, a lifelong CIty fan, it capped off a whirlwind week that saw her become a European champion with England and awarded with the freedom of North Walsham, her birthplace.

"I've grown up watching them and anytime I get back to Norfolk, I try to get to a game," City fan Hemp told Sky Sports.

England Lioness Lauren Hemp was introduced to supporters before Norwich City's draw with Wigan at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's so nice to be here and watch their first home game of the season.

"The last week has been such a whirlwind and the amount of support that I've had has been incredible. I went out in North Walsham and there were hundreds of people there.

"To be here today and to get invited as a guest is just crazy. It's lovely to see so many people supporting the women's game. Hopefully it is the start of a journey that will grow women's football."