PRESSER: Norwich City v Wigan Athletic

Press conference

Norwich City will be without captain Grant Hanley, who was sent off in the season opener at Cardiff. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City's opening home game of the season against newly promoted Wigan - and we will be at Colney to bring you all the key lines first.

Their season started with a splutter last weekend after a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff, with concerns over their lack of creativity persisting.

Constructing a reliable supply line to produce chances for Teemu Pukki will prove critical to their output in this campaign. Norwich have added Chilean international Marcelino Nunez in a hope of addressing that problem in the weeks ahead.

Whether the 22-year-old, who completed his move to Norfolk this week, will be ready to feature in this fixture remains to be seen.

The same can be said of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, who missed City's opening game as he continues to set up his recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since May.

Norwich played their opening game at the Cardiff City Stadium with a squad consisting of those who were already on the books last year, with other new addition Isaac Hayden also sidelined with a knee injury.

Grant Hanley will be absent for this fixture through suspension after being dismissed for two bookable offences last weekend. Smith hoped that experienced campaigner Ben Gibson would be fit enough to take his place after missing the start of the season with a calf injury when addressing the media in South Wales last weekend.

Sam Byram was also expected to return to training this week. The right-back, who ended last year operating in a more central role, missed the final weeks of warm-up preparations with a thigh injury.

Jacob Sorensen and Jonathan Tomkinson are Norwich's other defensive options.

Smith will also provide an update on the fitness of young duo Tony Springett (ankle) and Jon Rowe, who was set for a scan this week after posting a picture of his foot in a protective boot prior to their trip to Cardiff.

