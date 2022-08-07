Wigan boss Richardson rejects City penalty claims

Interview

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson doesn't believe Norwich City should have been awarded a penalty in the Carrow Road clash. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Leam Richardson has rejected claims that Norwich City should have been awarded a penalty and felt the Canaries 'went down very easily'.

The Wigan Athletic chief felt a draw was the right result after the clash at Carrow Road, which saw the Latics take the lead through James McClean.

Max Aarons levelled in the second half before being forcibly upended in the box by midfielder Tom Naylor.

The tackle was strong enough to leave Aaronbs with a gash in the sin and forced him off the pitch. City boss Dean Smith labelled the decision as 'scandalous' in his post-match analysis of the incident.

Richardson disagrees with that sentiment and was keen to push praise on referee Matt Donohoe's management of the fixture.

"I didn't think any of them were penalties, to be honest. I felt they went down very easily," Richardson said.

"The referee has managed the game very well for me. The linesman is bang on it, the referee is bang on it and there must have been five or six shouts.

"Our lads are defending and doing so resiliently. They were defending with cover runs and trying to stay as attached as we could against a top team with top players. You've got to be able to stand up to that, and I felt we deserved the point through our resilience and certainly our shape."

Wigan's boss felt his side were full value for their point and commended his players for standing up to the test posed by Norwich.

"You come to places like this, and they have fantastic support and are a fantastic football club. It's one that has been going well for a lot of years.

Josh Sargent also saw a penalty claim rejected. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There's a lot of clubs who are doing the right things that we want to emulate. We are only 12 months out of administration when we had three players, so to be competing against teams, managers and clubs like we are doing it's a real credit to us.

"Norwich away is a tough task for anybody in this division," the Wigan boss said. "These are a top two stroke top four team in the league without a blink. They will add players and are run fantastically all the way through the club, which is well documented.

"I'm sure they will be up there so to go toe to toe with them like we did is a credit to our lads."