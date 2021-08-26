Video
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries 'in talks' over Portuguese midfielder
- Credit: PA
William Carvalho is reportedly a player Norwich City are interested in signing as their search for a midfielder continues.
The Real Betis midfielder has been linked with a loan move to Carrow Road, with City reportedly in talks with the Spanish club according to Sky Sports.
Carvalho, capped 68 times for his country, made 27 appearances in La Liga last season, scoring twice and registering three assists. The combative midfielder forged his career at Sporting Lisbon and has been heavily linked with Arsenal in the past.
He signed for Real Betis in 2018 for a fee of €16 million and has made 70 league appearances during his time at the Benito Villamarin.
City are considering a few options for the position and talks over a move for Rostov midfielder Mathias Normann are continuing. It is understood that the Canaries have considered the ex-Sporting Lisbon midfielder as a potential option but a deal looks unlikely.
The Canaries are in search of a central midfielder and a central defender before Tuesday's transfer deadline and remain confident of completing their business before the window shuts.
