Window Watch: Todd Cantwell to Newcastle United?

Will Todd Cantwell be a Norwich City player at the end of the month?

Todd Cantwell has been dominating much of the discourse in the opening week of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road, with Newcastle United reportedly leading the queue of those interested. Sky Sports are reporting that another unnamed Premier League club is also keen on Cantwell.

Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt went live on our social platforms for the return of Window Watch at Friday lunchtime to sift through the fact and the fiction surrounding Cantwell's future at the club.

The creative midfielder has started only twice since Dean Smith arrived as Canaries head coach in November.

Smith revealed his frustrations at Cantwell's City performances in recent weeks, a sentiment shared by the 23-year-old.

Speculation around his future is likely to rumble on in the coming days and weeks with City unable to complete any incoming business this month unless they sell first.

Speaking about the subject at his pre-match press conference, Smith said: “I haven't sat down with Todd and spoke about this at all.

“All I've spoken about is trying to get his head in a good place, build his confidence up and give him the ideas of what I see in him and what he can bring to this team.

“The speculation I can't control. Stuart (Webber) will have had a chat with his representatives and got their thoughts. At the moment, I'm not privy to that. I just want to concentrate on building him up as a player again.

“I know there's an awful lot of speculation about Todd at the moment. There always is around good players. He's been in a situation where we first arrived he hadn’t been training in the first team for quite a while, so we had to build up his fitness. He's in a good place now. He's in contention to play on Sunday. I don't deal with the speculation, Stuart has to handle that side.

“I don't know is the honest answer. Hopefully, he’ll be here still and playing well, because that's what we want from him. We know what he can do at this level, and we're working on him to get him back to that level."

