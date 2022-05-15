Follow live updates from Wolves v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City are searching for a league and cup double over Wolves with victory at Molineux today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Lim

Norwich City travel to Wolves hoping to stop a dismal run of form in the Premier League.

Dean Smith's men have lost 10 of their last 12 matches in the top-flight and are hoping to finish the season fighting with positive performances in their last two matches.

Their away campaign ends at Molineux, a ground where they have already recorded a victory this season in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Bruno Lage's men sit eighth in the Premier League but have failed to record a win in their last five matches. Wolves' squad are keen to fight against claims they are already on the beach.

It is their last home game of the season, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of ex-City keeper John Ruddy and midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Molineux hasn't been a typically happy hunting ground for City, with the Canaries yet to record a win in the top-flight at Wolves' home ground in all 10 attempts.

Norwich have triumphed in only three of the 21 top-flight encounters, and once in the Premier League - a 2-1 victory in March 2012 when Grant Holt scored twice and was later sent off.

Smith has side his side the target of leapfrogging Watford into 19th.

