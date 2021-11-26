PRESSER: City v Wolves - Dowell available; Byram set for more 23s action

Updated

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against Wolves - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The new City boss made an immediate impact with a debut day 2-1 comeback win over Southampton. Wolves look a stiffer test as the Canaries aim to make it three top flight wins on the spin.

Smith delivered a full fitness bulletin on those who featured at Carrow Road last time out. The Norwich boss reported no fresh fitness or injury concerns.

Kieran Dowell was back in training on Thursday after being ruled out of the reckoning due to a 'Covid-related' illness. Smith confirmed Ozan Kabak was fit last week after glandular fever, but not in the matchday squad.

Sam Byram will play another hour or so in next Monday's upcoming development game, after his first 45 minutes of competitive action for the development squad last Friday following his long term lay off. Fellow centre back Christoph Zimmermann is still on the comeback trail after ankle surgery.

