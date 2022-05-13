Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Wolves v Norwich City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM May 13, 2022
Updated: 9:38 AM May 13, 2022
Milot Rashica has been substituted in Norwich City's last two Premier League games

Milot Rashica has been substituted in Norwich City's last two Premier League games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s final Premier League away game at Wolves - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

The Canaries return to the Midlands after a fifth straight top flight defeat in midweek at Leicester City, and a fourth scoreless game.

Smith provided a full fitness update on those who featured against the Foxes.

Mathias Normann (thigh) and Christoph Zimmermann (groin) miss out again. The duo were unavailable for both the West Ham and Leicester City defeats.

Kenny McLean (toe), Josh Sargent (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and another loanee Ozan Kabak (hamstring) have been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Wolves were hammered 5-1 on the same night by leaders Manchester City but can still seal a top eight finish. 

Smith's squad drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in his second game in charge earlier this season before an FA Cup win at Molineux. 

Wolves vs Norwich City
