City squad now believe - Smith

Norwich City’s players are starting to believe they belong in the Premier League for Dean Smith, after a battling 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Smith is unbeaten in his first two games since replacing Daniel Farke, and the Canaries carved out enough chances at Carrow Road to send Wolves packing.

City now head to bottom club Newcastle United on Tuesday, but the belief is flowing through the Norwich camp.

“I feel that confidence is growing now and we have to make sure we continue with that momentum,” said Smith. “We can’t take the pats on the back. We have to just make sure we keep working hard and the results will come.

"They’ve been sponges on the training pitch. They have taken on a lot of information from Craig (Shakespeare) and myself but we have also found out lots about them.

"I said to the lads they had earned the right to be good Premier League players. Now it is about embracing the challenge and turning that into an opportunity. You can see a belief is growing inside the dressing room.

“I thought we looked a good team. We looked really organised without the ball. I can send messages on and they understand them straight away. I trust the lads with the ball, I know how good they are, and they created chances."

Smith, who has never been relegated as a coach, had no doubts before he accepted the City job they could upset the odds.

But the Canaries' boss did reveal ahead of the Wolves' encounter he wanted reassurances from sporting director Stuart Webber he was also on board for the future.

Webber confirmed publicly at the club’s annual meeting he was staying beyond a current deal which runs out at the end of the season.

“It's really important and one of the questions I asked during the interview process, I wanted to know that there was some stability at the football club before making that decision,” said Smith. “Stuart told me that there was stability there, which is which was really good to hear. I'm looking forward to enhancing the relationship we've got already.

“Stuart was the person who came to interview me. If he is the one who is interviewing me then I certainly want to make sure he is staying at the football club. I've met Delia and Michael, fantastic owners of this football club, but equally as important was working with the sporting director, and in Stuart and Neil (Adams), they are two people I feel myself and Craig can work with really well.”