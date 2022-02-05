Match Report
FA Cup Fourth Round
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Norwich City
McLean 45+1
Match Report
WOLVES 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City maintained their newfound positive momentum as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 to progress through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
They had to defend doggedly for extensive periods and rode their luck when Daniel Podence's shot hit the post in the second half but held out for the win.
Kenny McLean's looping header from a Billy Gilmour free-kick was enough to put City into the hat for the fifth round draw, which will take place on Sunday morning.
It is only the fourth time this century that the Canaries have progressed this far in the competition.
The victory was City's third successive in their three matches ahead of a crunch Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
(3-5-2)
SUBS:
1 Sa
2 Hoever
5 Marcal
9 Jimenez (on for Toti Gomes, 64)
20 Chiquinho (on for Dendoncker, 74)
39 Cundle
77 Campbell
Head coach: Bruno Lage
- Bookings: Neves (dissent, 90+4)
Norwich City
(4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
52 McCracken (GK)
2 Aarons
10 Dowell (on for Gilmour, 72)
16 Normann (on for McLean, 66)
18 Tzolis
22 Pukki (on for Idah, 66)
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe (on for Rowe, 82)
Head coach: Dean Smith
- Bookings: Hanley (foul on Ruddy, 16), Lees-Melou (foul on Neves, 29), McLean (foul on Podence, 51), Williams (time-wasting, 80), Normann (foul on Jimenez, 81), McGovern (time wasting, 90+4)
- Added on time: 1 min/ 2 mins
- Venue: Molineux
- Attendance: 30,736
- Referee: David Coote
- VAR: Paul Tierney
KEY MOMENTS
15 - McLean's initiative to take an early throw in allows Rashica to drive at Wolves' defence. The Kosovan plays Idah through on goal, but Ruddy makes himself big to deny the effort
17 - Gilmour's strong tackle sends Idah away down the right. His low cross fails to pick out any of his teammates
23 - Podence picks out Silva inside the area, but Gibson marshals him well before blocking his shot behind for a corner
40 - Semedo's teasing cross goes behind for a City goal kick
42 - Rashica does well to thread a ball into Idah. He creates a yard to shoot but his effort lacks power and Ruddy collects routinely
46 - GOAL NORWICH (MCLEAN 45+1) - Rashica wins a free-kick on the right after being bundled over by Kilman. Gilmour's delivery is flicked into the net by McLean, with the ball looping over Ruddy. 0-1
HALF TIME – WOLVES 0-1 NORWICH CITY
49 - Idah robs Ruddy of possession inside the Wolves penalty area but loses his footing to allow the keeper to recover
54 - Semedo's cross is controlled on the edge of the box by Podence. His low shot beats McGovern all ends up but cannons out off the post
55 - Semedo exchanges passes with Podence before surging into the area and hitting a shot. McGovern gets down well to his right to save
61 - Wolves attempt a rehearsed corner routine with Podence clipping it to the edge of the box where Neves is waiting. He catches the volley well but McGovern gets behind the ball to save
77 - Placheta gets fortunate as Neves misses a header and drives towards goal. He looks to slot Rashica through on goal only for Semedo to produce an excellent tackle
86 - City squander a massive opportunity after Dowell exchanges passes with Pukki. The Finn tees up the midfielder in the area, but his effort lacks conviction and Ruddy saves
90+1 - Silva meets Ait-Nouri's cross but powers his header over the bar
FULL TIME – WOLVES 0-1 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
McGovern 7; Byram 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7, Williams 7; Gilmour 6, Lees-Melou 7, McLean 7; Rashica 7, Placheta 5; Idah 5. SUBS: Pukki 6, Normann 6, Dowell N/A, Rowe N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Wolves – Norwich City)
Possession: 65% - 35%
Shots: 9 - 10
Shots on Target: 3 - 5
Corners: 6 - 4
Fouls: 11 - 10