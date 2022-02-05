Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

FA Cup Fourth Round

Wolverhampton Wanderers

0

Norwich City

1

McLean 45+1

WOLVES 0 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 4:51 PM February 5, 2022
Updated: 5:10 PM February 5, 2022
Milot Rashica of Norwich and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the FA Cup Fourt

Norwich City recorded an impressive FA Cup fourth round win at Molineux against high-flying Wolves. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City maintained their newfound positive momentum as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 to progress through to the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

They had to defend doggedly for extensive periods and rode their luck when Daniel Podence's shot hit the post in the second half but held out for the win. 

Kenny McLean's looping header from a Billy Gilmour free-kick was enough to put City into the hat for the fifth round draw, which will take place on Sunday morning. 

It is only the fourth time this century that the Canaries have progressed this far in the competition. 

The victory was City's third successive in their three matches ahead of a crunch Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers 

(3-5-2)  

WWFC

Wolverhampton Wanderers team for the FA Cup fourth round tie at home to Norwich City. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

1 Sa
2 Hoever
5 Marcal
9 Jimenez (on for Toti Gomes, 64)
20 Chiquinho (on for Dendoncker, 74)
39 Cundle
77 Campbell

Head coach: Bruno Lage 

- Bookings: Neves (dissent, 90+4)

Norwich City 

(4-3-3)

NCFC

Norwich City's starting XI for their FA Cup fourth tie away at Wolves. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

28 Gunn (GK)
52 McCracken (GK)
2 Aarons
10 Dowell (on for Gilmour, 72)
16 Normann (on for McLean, 66)
18 Tzolis
22 Pukki (on for Idah, 66)
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe (on for Rowe, 82)

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings:  Hanley (foul on Ruddy, 16), Lees-Melou (foul on Neves, 29), McLean (foul on Podence, 51), Williams (time-wasting, 80), Normann (foul on Jimenez, 81), McGovern (time wasting, 90+4)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 2 mins  

- Venue: Molineux 

- Attendance: 30,736

- Referee: David Coote 

- VAR: Paul Tierney 

Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux,

Kenny McLean's header on the cusp of half-time gave Norwich City the lead. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

KEY MOMENTS 

15 - McLean's initiative to take an early throw in allows Rashica to drive at Wolves' defence. The Kosovan plays Idah through on goal, but Ruddy makes himself big to deny the effort

17 - Gilmour's strong tackle sends Idah away down the right. His low cross fails to pick out any of his teammates

23 - Podence picks out Silva inside the area, but Gibson marshals him well before blocking his shot behind for a corner

40 - Semedo's teasing cross goes behind for a City goal kick

42 - Rashica does well to thread a ball into Idah. He creates a yard to shoot but his effort lacks power and Ruddy collects routinely

46 - GOAL NORWICH (MCLEAN 45+1) - Rashica wins a free-kick on the right after being bundled over by Kilman. Gilmour's delivery is flicked into the net by McLean, with the ball looping over Ruddy. 0-1

HALF TIME – WOLVES 0-1 NORWICH CITY 

49 - Idah robs Ruddy of possession inside the Wolves penalty area but loses his footing to allow the keeper to recover

54 - Semedo's cross is controlled on the edge of the box by Podence. His low shot beats McGovern all ends up but cannons out off the post

55 - Semedo exchanges passes with Podence before surging into the area and hitting a shot. McGovern gets down well to his right to save

61 - Wolves attempt a rehearsed corner routine with Podence clipping it to the edge of the box where Neves is waiting. He catches the volley well but McGovern gets behind the ball to save

77 - Placheta gets fortunate as Neves misses a header and drives towards goal. He looks to slot Rashica through on goal only for Semedo to produce an excellent tackle

86 - City squander a massive opportunity after Dowell exchanges passes with Pukki. The Finn tees up the midfielder in the area, but his effort lacks conviction and Ruddy saves

90+1 - Silva meets Ait-Nouri's cross but powers his header over the bar

FULL TIME – WOLVES 0-1 NORWICH CITY 

Adam Idah of Norwich and Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the FA Cup Fourth Ro

Norwich City beat Wolves 1-0 in the FA Cup to progress into the fifth round of the competition. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:  

McGovern 7; Byram 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7, Williams 7; Gilmour 6, Lees-Melou 7, McLean 7; Rashica 7, Placheta 5; Idah 5. SUBS: Pukki 6, Normann 6, Dowell N/A, Rowe N/A

MATCH STATS: 

(Wolves – Norwich City) 

Possession: 65% - 35% 

Shots: 9 - 10

Shots on Target: 3 - 5 

Corners: 6 -  4

Fouls:  11 - 10

