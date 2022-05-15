Paddy's Pointers: Wolves 1-1 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Teemu Pukki scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season and drew level with Grant Holt in the Norwich City charts - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Wolves verdict after Norwich City's 1-1 Premier League draw.

Teemu Pukki notched a landmark goal in his Canaries' career to put Dean Smith's side in front. But Rayan Ait-Nouri levelled to deny the visitors a first win since beating Burnley on April 10

Paddy reflects on what Smith got right in his set up, the latest entry in Pukki's ascent to hero status at Carrow Road, and why Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis may be entering the end game.

