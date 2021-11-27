CANARIES 0 WOLVES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Max Aarons went close to giving Norwich City the lead in the first half.

Norwich City's Premier League recovery continued with a goalless draw against in-form Wolves.

The Canaries' picked up their seventh point from a possible nine and had opportunities to snatch all three points at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki had the best chance of the afternoon in the second half after he was played through by Lukas Rupp, but Jose Sa was equal to his snapshot from close range.

Dean Smith's men are now unbeaten in three matches and travel to the north east on Tuesday to face relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

Dean Smith made one change to his Norwich City side for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp (on for Normann, 35)

10 Dowell (on for Rashica, 82)

14 Cantwell

18 Tzolis (on for Sargent, 68)

20 Lees-Melou

30 Giannoulis

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Gilmour (foul on Hwang, 27), Gibson (foul on Jimenez, 50)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

(3-5-2)

Wolverhampton Wanderers starting XI for the Premier League clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

SUBS:

13 Moulden (GK)

21 Ruddy (GK)

2 Hoever (on for Hwang, 90+2)

5 Marcal

17 Silva

32 Dendoncker (on for Semedo, 76)

37 Traore (on for Trincao, 68)

39 Cundle

Head coach: Bruno Lage

- Bookings: Neves (foul on Pukki, 31), Semedo (foul on Rashica, 53)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 3 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Attendance: 26,911

- Referee: Simon Hooper

- VAR: Jonathan Moss

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki in action against Wolverhampton Wanderers' captain Conor Coady during the Premier League clash.

KEY MOMENTS

4 - Hanley's long-ball forward picks out Josh Sargent, who bundles his way past Ait-Nouri to win City a corner. The Scotland international heads over from the resulting set-piece

5 - City's high press sees them steal back possession from Wolves. Rashica beats Semedo down the left before picking out Pukki. His curling effort fails to find the target

6 - Good work from Pukki on the right, who latches onto a pass and picks out Sargent on the edge of the area. The American fires his shot over the bar

10 - Neves' switch of play picks out Ait-Nouri in acres of space on the left. He delivers a wicked cross which Jimenez makes contact with but can't keep his effort down

21 - Tenacious work from Rashica as he rides three challenges before finding Gilmour. The Scot sends Pukki in behind, but his shot is deflected into the arms of Sa

43 - City play themselves into trouble after attempting to play out from the back. The ball falls for Moutinho but he's denied by the legs of Krul

45 - Aarons' marauding run forward sees him put through by Rupp, but his effort from close range is blocked by Sa

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 WOLVES

46 - Trincao beats Gibson to a loose ball and drives towards the City goal. He chips an inviting cross to the back post where Jimenez is waiting, but the striker can only redirect the ball into the six-yard box for Norwich to clear

50 - Aarons' cross picks out Rashica on the left. He cuts inside and hits a low drive just wide of the near post

53 - Rashica's free-kick falls for Rupp in the area but his shot is blocked behind for a corner by Jimenez

57 - Wolves come forward through Hwang who waits for the overlap of Ait-Nouri, only for Krul to collect his drive with ease at the near post

70 - Sa denies Pukki's poked effort from close range after the Finn was played through by Rupp

80 - Rashica's run to the byline is impressive and he manages to pick out Rupp in the area but his sidefooted effort is tame and held by Sa

87 - Dowell's early cross nearly picks out Pukki, but the City striker fails to make contact with the ball at full stretch

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 WOLVES

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Aarons 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7, Williams 7; Normann 6, Gilmour 7, McLean 8; Sargent 6, Rashica 8; Pukki 7. Subs: Rupp 7, Tzolis 6, Dowell N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Possession: 44% -56%

Shots: 14 - 5

Shots on Target: 4 - 2

Corners: 4 - 3

Fouls: 10 - 10