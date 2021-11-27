The key selection decisions facing Dean Smith ahead of Wolves clash

Video

Dean Smith faces a major selection decision as Norwich City welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Carrow Road this afternoon.

After a rejuvenating victory against Southampton last weekend, Smith will be hoping for his side to replicate a much improved second-half display that saw them snatch all three points in his first game in charge.

Here are some of the conundrums facing the Canaries' chief ahead of the game.

Sargent or Cantwell?

Smith's tactical change at half time that saw Norwich engage Southampton higher up the pitch prompted a second-half fightback that would see them come from behind to record victory for the first time in the top-flight since 2016.

Part of his half-time reshuffle included taking off Todd Cantwell, who was thrown straight into the fray despite a period without training with the first team, and replacing him with Josh Sargent.

The American international occupied a role described by City's boss as a 'wide forward' and was an effective presence out on the right-hand side.

Smith described Cantwell's inclusion as a 'risk' but one he felt was worth taking for his first game in charge. The pair have subsequently had a one to one chat whereby they assessed his performance last weekend.

Despite obvious disappointment, City's playmaker understood the decision Smith took. After a full week of training, Cantwell is getting closer to full match fitness but may have to settle for a place on the bench on this occasion.

Second half standards

Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare were much more content with the manner of their side's performance after the half-time break.

Norwich increased their pressing and gained more of a foothold in the contest after adapting their game plan. Given Wolves' willingness to play out from the back, City may need to adopt a similar approach for this encounter.

In his pre-match press conference, Smith revealed that his side had ran 5k further than their counterparts last weekend with 0.5k of that being high speed running.

Despite those impressive numbers, it points to a need to improve their work in possession.

Smith must be tempted to unleash the same second half side in the hope of producing a similar result this weekend.

Options on the bench

Smith was without Ozan Kabak and Kieran Dowell last weekend, both of whom have had a golden opportunity to stake their claim to be involved in the matchday squad this weekend.

Dowell's return in particular will be a welcome boost to Smith's options from the bench should the Canaries need to inject a fresh impetus into proceedings.

A start for Sargent would leave Adam Idah as the only striking option but City's head coach could opt for a change of formation rather than personnel.

Smith faces some tough choices as he welcomes back Kabak and Dowell, if those two will be included on the bench that could mean both Andrew Omobamidele and Przemek Placheta could miss out.

PREDICTED XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley (c), Gibson, Williams; Normann, McLean, Gilmour; Sargent, Rashica; Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Omobamidele, Giannoulis, Rupp, Cantwell, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Tzolis, Idah