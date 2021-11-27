'We should have won it' - City fans pleased with Wolves performance

Opinion

Norwich City's improvement under Dean Smith continued with a goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, although many left Carrow Road thinking they deserved more.

Teemu Pukki and Lukas Rupp both saw second-half efforts saved by Jose Sa as City recorded their seventh point from a possible nine.

Reflections on that point may be held until the conclusion of Tuesday's crunch encounter against relegation rivals Newcastle United at St James' Park.

City travel north in a much better state than was the case a month ago and now look capable of competing in the top-flight on a regular basis. Smith described the overall performance as 'better' than last weekend's.

In a rocking Carrow Road atmosphere, City just struggled to discover the cutting edge required to turn a solid point into a deserved victory.

The Canaries are playing with a greater intensity, structure and competitiveness that has eluded them at points this season. There is a belief that has returned to Carrow Road, both in players and supporters, that is fuelling their work on the pitch.

