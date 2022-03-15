City's women suffer survival setback in Stevenage defeat

Norwich City Women's hopes of survival were dashed at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Stevenage.

Despite putting in a performance that offered plenty of encouragement, the game hinged on a second-half penalty that was squandered by Shaun Howes' side.

That seemed to inject life into Stevenage, who went on to score the winner to secure a big three points.

Norwich now sit second from bottom in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East, three points adrift of Enfield Town in ninth place. The Canaries do still have a game in hand over their rivals.

This fixture began a run of four pivotal matches in their bid to remain in the fourth tier, but second half goals from Amy Makewell saw Stevenage take all three points at the Lamex Stadium.

Captain Millie Daviss was on the scoresheet for City, but that wasn't enough to prevent the team from slipping to a defeat away from home.

Norwich City women's player, Millie Daviss, was on the scoresheet in their 2-1 defeat to Stevenage. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Irrespective of what happens this season, Howes has reiterated his pride at what this group of City players have achieved since he took over as head coach two years ago.

“It is being clever in what we do. Sometimes we try and complicate things too much. We should try and make it simple and easy for ourselves, but we over complicate it and potentially having an extra touch when we don’t need to. It is about making better decision and I think that will come with belief and confidence, but on the run we are on at the minute nothing seems to be going our way.

“In a season these things normally balance themselves out, but it just seems like everything is going against us. It is heartbreaking for the girls because they put so much effort into and got nothing out of it, which was really hard for them to take," he told City's official channels.

“The girls are a great bunch and, whatever happens, I am really proud of everything they have achieved and everything that they are doing and hopefully we will get a bit of luck and things will turn our way.”

Norwich travel to Harlow Town, who are one league position ahead of them, in their next game on Sunday hoping to record a crucial victory in their bid to remain in the division.