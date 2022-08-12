City's women finalise squad with seven new signings

News

Norwich City Women play in fourth tier and completed a dramatic great escape to stay up last season. - Credit: Chris Newby

Norwich City's women have completed the signing of seven new players as they gear up for the start of their new season later this month.

The Canaries kick-off their campaign with a trip to Cambridge United on August 24, hoping to build on last season's great escape in the fourth tier.

Plenty of work has been ongoing off the pitch over the summer since the integration of the women's side into the main club, including the appointment of Flo Allen as general manager to oversee proceedings.

City's women now train at Colney one day per week with the aim of growing the team organically in the years ahead.

Norwich have added seven fresh faces to their squad.

Defender Alice Parker has re-joined the club after spending a season with Wroxham. The 20-year-old progressed through the player pathway at City and returns to the club hoping to continue her development.

Good things come in sevens 🙌#NCWFC pic.twitter.com/FOZKA93kNI — Norwich City Women FC (@NorwichCityWFC) August 11, 2022

City have also added Rebecca Russell to their ranks from newly promoted Wymondham Town. The midfielder was voted as player of the season during their title-winning campaign last season.

Goalkeeper Hope Armstrong has also returned to the club after a short spell with Wroxham. She will provide competition for City's player of the season Bryony Williams.

Naomi Cooper has also completed a move to Norwich from the Yachtsmen alongside Parker and Armstrong. The experienced defender will wear the number 15 shirt next season.

Midfielder Katie Knights, who was involved in the club's unveiling of the third shirt, has signed from Wymondham. The 23-year-old was an integral part of the side that were crowned champions of the Eastern Region Women's Football League Premier Division last season.

Forward Olivia Cook has signed from Waveney. The 17-year-old can operate anywhere across the front line and is considered an exciting local prospect.

Ceri Flye completes the Canaries recruitment drive having joined from divisional rivals Cambridge City. The defender was the seventh new addition announced by the club ahead of their new season.

Norwich City Women play their matches on Sunday at the Nest. - Credit: Chris Newby

Manager Shaun Howes is delighted with the recruitment and believes he has a squad capable of progressing in the year ahead.

“I have been really pleased with the recruitment we have made to the squad over the summer, so along with the players we have retained from last season, I feel we now have a depth of talent in the squad that we didn’t have last season.

“Many of the players that have signed had previous experience of playing for the club and have decided to return after seeing the progression we have made as a club and the potential we have to really push on," Howes told official club channels.

“I am really excited by the squad, who have all worked really hard this preseason and I look forward to seeing them all continue to grow as a squad and starting what will hopefully be a successful season.”