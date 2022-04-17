City's women complete great escape with Wimbledon win

Norwich City women completed their great escape with Ellie Smith's first-half header helping them record a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Shaun Howes' side inflicted the Dons' first league defeat since August to retain their place in the National Women's League Division One South East with a game to spare.

Norwich have been in the relegation zone for the majority of the season but four successive victories have proven enough to keep them in the league for another season.

Smith's goal in the first half capped off a dominant opening 45 minutes for City, who had to defend resolutely to record three crucial points.

Reflecting on the achievement after the game, City boss Howes was relieved to complete their great escape and felt the form in recent weeks is a better reflection of his side.

“The girls have been magnificent since Christmas,” Howes told City's official channels. “We have not reached the levels we should have this season, but this last month they have realised the importance of staying in this league and they have been absolutely magnificent.

“We have always said with this group of players that they are a match for anyone if they believe in themselves. I think it has been tough for them the last few years, but if you can put belief into them then they are a match for anyone.”

City's women play their home matches at the Nest near Norwich airport and were officially integrated as a formal part of the club earlier this season.

Howes believes that increase in support has helped City pull themselves over the line.

“The players deserve this,” he said. “The club have been excellent this week in terms of promoting the game and hopefully we can show this kind of levels of performance every week because if we play like that every week, we wouldn’t be in the position we are in.”

