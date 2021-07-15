Xavi targets a City encore after Spanish move

Video

Published: 11:20 AM July 15, 2021

Former Norwich City loanee Xavi Quintilla wants another promotion party with new club, Leganes - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Xavi Quintilla is drawing on his Norwich City title-winning experience to haul new club Leganes into La Liga.

Quintilla was officially unveiled on Wednesday after agreeing a season long loan from Villarreal with an option to buy for a reported €2m.

Leganes finished third in the Spanish second division last season but missed out on promotion via the play-offs. The 24-year-old left-sided defender can already see the parallels with his time at Carrow Road.

"I am facing a new stage that I already know from last year (for Norwich City) a second division team with a very clear objective,” he said. “Wearing the Leganés shirt is an immense pride and a privilege.

"When we received the call from Leganés we no longer wanted to hear from any other clubs. It is a club with maximum ambition to reach the top, and that is where I want to be and where Leganés wants to be.”

The popular left back, who endured an injury-hit spell at Norwich with a persistent hip problem and was later diagnosed with coronavirus, insists he is now fighting fit.

“I feel good. The problem I had last year was solved well and from January I was available,” he said. “That allowed me to play at the end of the season and, physically, it suited me well. I'm really looking forward to the training sessions and games to start the season as well as possible.

"I feel comfortable with my team mates, the coach and the coaching staff after these first training sessions. The people who are in this club are like a family, they are all very close.

"We will try to reach the top, the group has a lot of ambition and a lot of desire to achieve our goals.”