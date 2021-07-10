Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City title winner seals Spanish move

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:34 PM July 10, 2021   
Former Norwich City loan defender Xavier Quintilla has signed for Spanish side Leganes

Ex-Norwich City loanee Xavi Quintilla has completed a move to Spanish second tier side CD Leganes from Europa League holders Villarreal after his title-winning spell at Carrow Road.

Quintilla links up with Leganes on an initial season loan deal with an option to buy for a reported €2m.

Leganes had a near miss in the play-offs last season for a place in La Liga after losing to eventual winners Rayo Vallecano.

The popular left back, who endured an injury-hit spell at Norwich and was also diagnosed with coronavirus, had been tracked by a number of clubs in La Liga Two since returning home.

Quintilla was identified by the Canaries as Jamal Lewis' replacement for the Championship push but a persistent hip issue opened the door for Jacob Sorensen to deputise as an emergency left back, before City signed Dimitris Giannoulis in January.

Promotion to the Premier League triggered a permanent deal for the Greek international, although Quintilla did score twice over the run in when Giannoulis was suspended, including a superb free kick in the title-sealing home win over Reading.

Quintilla made 11 Championship appearances, but head coach Daniel Farke paid a warm tribute to his contribution in the title success.

“Everyone loves him in this group. He is such a great personality,” said the City chief. “He was struggling with so many odds against him during the season.

"At times it was even cruel to leave him out of the squad because he is so unbelievably professional, always with a smile on his face. Plus he has lots of quality.  

“Yes, it was a difficult season for him on a personal level. It means a lot to be one of the members who have represented this yellow shirt. A fantastic player and even more importantly a fantastic human being.” 

Quintilla has two years left on his current contract with The Yellow Submarines.

