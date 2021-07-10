Video
City title winner seals Spanish move
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Ex-Norwich City loanee Xavi Quintilla has completed a move to Spanish second tier side CD Leganes from Europa League holders Villarreal after his title-winning spell at Carrow Road.
Quintilla links up with Leganes on an initial season loan deal with an option to buy for a reported €2m.
Leganes had a near miss in the play-offs last season for a place in La Liga after losing to eventual winners Rayo Vallecano.
The popular left back, who endured an injury-hit spell at Norwich and was also diagnosed with coronavirus, had been tracked by a number of clubs in La Liga Two since returning home.
Quintilla was identified by the Canaries as Jamal Lewis' replacement for the Championship push but a persistent hip issue opened the door for Jacob Sorensen to deputise as an emergency left back, before City signed Dimitris Giannoulis in January.
Promotion to the Premier League triggered a permanent deal for the Greek international, although Quintilla did score twice over the run in when Giannoulis was suspended, including a superb free kick in the title-sealing home win over Reading.
Quintilla made 11 Championship appearances, but head coach Daniel Farke paid a warm tribute to his contribution in the title success.
“Everyone loves him in this group. He is such a great personality,” said the City chief. “He was struggling with so many odds against him during the season.
Most Read
- 1 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries' transfer news and views
- 2 Norwich City unveil new home kit
- 3 Gilmour right to make City loan move, says ex-coach
- 4 Canaries await impact of finals on Premier League transfer business
- 5 'The new shirt is absolutely flames' - Thumbs up from City fans
- 6 City to host Gillingham in Carrow Road warm up
- 7 City title winner seals Spanish move
- 8 Take it or leave it. City's transfer stance on Ajer
- 9 Robin Sainty: Why City still always come first
- 10 WATCH: Rupp and Zimmermann among City players to start pre-season
"At times it was even cruel to leave him out of the squad because he is so unbelievably professional, always with a smile on his face. Plus he has lots of quality.
“Yes, it was a difficult season for him on a personal level. It means a lot to be one of the members who have represented this yellow shirt. A fantastic player and even more importantly a fantastic human being.”
Quintilla has two years left on his current contract with The Yellow Submarines.