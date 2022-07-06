Popular former City loanee Quintilla has new club

News

Former Norwich City left-back Xavi Quintilla has a new club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City title-winner Xavi Quintilla has a new club after signing for Portuguese side Santa Clara Acores.

The 25-year-old was part of Daniel Farke's side that lifted the Championship trophy in 2020/21 after joining on a season-long loan from Champions League semi-finalists Villareal.

Norwich did possess an option to make the deal permanent for around £3million but opted against activating it after signing Dimitris Giannoulis on a permanent basis upon promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has spent the last season on loan at Segunda Liga outfit Leganes, making 15 appearances.

Quintilla was heavily linked with a move to City's Championship rivals Preston North End earlier this summer, with an inability to gain a work permit reportedly behind that move stalling.

North End went on to sign former City left-back Robbie Brady on a free transfer and Quintilla was left to sign for Portuguese outfit Santa Clara on a two-year deal.

City's former defender will be in battle with Mansur and Paulo Henrique to become Santa Clara’s starting left back next season.

Santa Clara finished seventh in the Primeira Liga last season, just eight points shy of European qualification. The hope is that Quintilla will inject quality that could help them reach the Europa Conference League next season.

Writing on his Instagram, Quintilla said: "I am very happy to arrive at Santa Clara and in Liga Portugal! (I arrive) With much desire to start this new project in a league that is very exciting to me! I'm looking forward to getting started."

Quintilla made just 11 appearances for City during the 20/21 campaign but was a popular member of the dressing room.

He scored twice for the Canaries, with strikes against QPR and a stunning free-kick in their final home game of the season against Reading that secured the Championship title.

Speaking about his impact at Carrow Road last summer, former City boss Farke of Quintilla: “Everyone loves him in this group. He is such a great personality. He was struggling with so many odds against him during the season.

"At times it was even cruel to leave him out of the squad because he is so unbelievably professional, always with a smile on his face. Plus he has lots of quality.

“Yes, it was a difficult season for him on a personal level. It means a lot to be one of the members who have represented this yellow shirt. A fantastic player and even more importantly a fantastic human being.”