City youngsters on importance of Black History Month

Published: 1:04 PM October 26, 2021

Two young Norwich City players - Jonathan Tomkinson and Harry Brooke - have penned his thoughts on Black History Month, the importance of equality and the need to tackle racism within our society.





"I started playing football back when I was three years old and since then I haven’t looked back," Tomkinson told City's official channels. "I have played in America pretty much all my life, but my dream has always been to play in the Premier League and, after a few trials, Norwich is where I landed and now I am just chasing that dream day by day.

"I think the way that equality and diversity is promoted here at Norwich is fantastic. We are a very diverse team and we have got people from all over the world, from all different races and ethnicities, and we celebrate that. No matter where you are from you are always going to be given an equal opportunity here and that is great to see.

"To be fair in my football career, I haven’t experienced any type of racism, but in other aspects of my life I have. It is just in how people behave to you, their manners, and the way that they treat you. I remember one time, when I was a bit younger, I was with my friends and we were stopped and the way I was treated, in comparison to my white friends, was different and I found that disturbing.

"I do think more needs to be done to solve the problem of racism, not just in football, but society as a whole. I think education is the key, because that lack of understanding is where the problem comes from. Racism is about ignorance and if we can solve that and educate people from a young age then, hopefully, we will be able to stop it.

In terms of people I look up to within football for their stance on racism, I think Anton Ferdinand set a great example. He was a victim in one of the most controversial incidents of alleged racial abuse in English football. He was at the very top of the game at the time and was being put under lots of scrutiny, but he stayed strong. So to have him as an example, and someone I can speak to, is fantastic."

Harry Brooke

"It is important if you witness racism, that you bring it up.

"I started playing football in London and by the age of 11, I had been scouted for Millwall and I played there until I was 16. I remember one incident from an under-16 match that I was playing in where it was apparent that one of my team-mates had been racially abused.

"It was traumatising for the player. Some players handle these situations differently and can just brush it off, but for others it can have a massive affect on them. It gets into the player’s head and they cannot concentrate on the game that they are playing in.

"I think in that moment, it is also important to ask how the person, who has been the victim of that racist comment, is. It is important to check that they are okay and maybe try to calm them down if they are looking to get into a confrontation.

"I don’t think people who are giving out racial abuse should be allowed to get away with it, so it is also important to speak up, report the incident and to call the police.

"I don’t think anybody should be discriminated against for the colour of their skin. I think everybody should be treated equally, as we are all human at the end of the day. What counts is what you are as a person and the values that you show and for someone to racially abuse someone else, I think is disgraceful. It is disgraceful that people are allowed to get away with it and we have to change that, not just in football but everywhere in society."





