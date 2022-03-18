City announce Zoe Ward has joined board of directors

Norwich City have confirmed that Zoe Ward will join the club's board of directors with immediate effect.

Ward, who previously served as projects and business manager, will now take on the role of executive director and joins the board with the role of overseeing day to day strategic direction of the club.

Her promotion will see Ward become City's sixth board member along with majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones as well as Tom Smith, Michael Foulger and Stephan Phillips.

Speaking to the club's official channels after her appointment was officially confirmed, Ward expressed excitement at being handed the chance to shape the strategy of the club moving forward.

“I’d like to thank Michael, Delia and the rest of the directors for their ongoing trust and support during my time with the club. I’m now excited to be joining them on the board.

“I’m passionate about the strategic growth and development of the club and look forward to taking this on further as the club’s executive director.”

Prior to joining the Canaries under David McNally in 2015, Ward amassed a vast amount of football industry experience in various football administration roles at Fulham, Liverpool and the Premier League.

Since the departure of Ben Kensell as the club's chief operating officer last summer, Ward has assumed more responsibilities day to day and the hope is she will act as a conduit between the non-executives on the board and the newly expanded executive committee.

Ward will also represent City at league meetings and will now be able to cast a vote on motions at board meetings.

Smith and Wynn Jones are pleased that Ward has taken the role and feel her experience in football will prove invaluable to the club as they seek further growth both on and off the pitch.

“The decision to elect Zoe to the board of Norwich City was unanimous," the club's majority shareholders Smith and Wynn Jones said.

“Her wide experience of football matters gained at Liverpool and Fulham has been indispensable to the club over the past four years, not least in representing Norwich at the Premier League.

“We are delighted she is joining the board and we look forward, with her help, to taking the club to new heights.”

The club's executive management committee has also been expanded, with four staff members joining Ward and sporting director Stuart Webber on the existing structure.

Neil Adams is one of four new faces added to the club's executive committee. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Assistant sporting director Neil Admas, finance director Anthony Richens, commercial director Sam Jeffery and legal and governance director Sam Hall will join the executive committee - led on a daily basis by Ward.

These changes are designed to bring more voices around the table for the decision making process at the club and formalise the structure that has effectively been in place throughout the current season.

Speaking on those changes, Ward said: “In order to continue to support the club’s development, we now feel it’s the right time to expand the club’s executive committee. This will better reflect the day-to-day management of the club.

“Anthony, Neil, Sam and Sam will continue to work closely with Stuart and myself as we look to achieve further growth and success across all areas of the club."

Ward - who is married to sporting director Webber - is a trustee of the Community Sports Foundation and was also elected as a Premier League representative on the Football Association Council last year.

