'You get relegated playing the Norwich way' - Old boy Bruce on Magpies' sorry plight

Published: 8:24 AM April 11, 2021 Updated: 8:27 AM April 11, 2021

Norwich City went about Premier League survival the wrong way under Daniel Farke for Newcastle United chief Steve Bruce - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Struggling Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has hit back at Alan Shearer's comments on his caution by citing Norwich City's Premier League relegation last season as what happens when sides go gung ho.

The Magpies travel to Burnley on Sunday lunchtime three points above the drop zone, after only two league wins since mid-December.

Newcastle did salvage a 2-2 draw last time out at home to Tottenham, which prompted Magpies' legend Shearer to call for a more bold approach to survival.

I’m just going to use an example here, Norwich now, who are romping away with their attacking intent in the Championship," said Bruce, who was part of a League Cup winning side as a player at Carrow Road.

“They started life in the Premier League and kept to those beliefs -‘that’s the way we’re going to play and that’s the way we’re going to go about it’ – and unfortunately you get relegated playing that way, so there’s a balance to everything, of course.

“I’ve said since I walked through the door I want to try to get at teams, I want to play a little bit on the front foot. It’s very difficult in the big league and who we’re playing against, so you have to get the balance right to get enough results to stay that way.

“Yes, I understand Alan’s quotes – and of course he’s a centre-forward, so he wants to attack, he’s not interested in defending.

“For me, it’s all about the balance, especially in the Premier League.”

Norwich look to be storming to an immediate top flight return after beating Derby County 1-0 on Saturday to move 17 points clear of third-placed Brentford. City's promotion will be confirmed if they beat Bournemouth this weekend.