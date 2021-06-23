Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City confirm Nyland exit

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:01 PM June 23, 2021   
Orjan Nyland will not stay at Norwich City after his short term deal

Orjan Nyland will not stay at Norwich City after his short term deal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed Orjan Nyland will leave the club after the end of his short term deal this month.

The Norwegian international's pending exit came on the same day the Canaries unveiled Angus Gunn, who returns to provide competition for first choice Tim Krul.

Experienced back up Michael McGovern extended his stay at the end of last season to form the trio who will be City's senior options ahead of their Premier League return.

Nyland was an unused substitute for the final 11 games of the Championship season after signing for the Canaries as a free agent in January, following injury and illness to both Krul and McGovern.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber hinted at the start of the summer Nyland was keen for regular football, following his own injury lay-off, and the 30-year-old former Aston Villa keeper has been touted with a move to Bundesliga club Hamburg.

Nyland has experience of club football in Germany from a previous spell with Ingolstadt. 

