Canaries to face Newcastle United in pre-season friendly

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:15 AM July 1, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carr

Norwich City are set to travel to Newcastle United for a pre-season friendly.

Norwich City will travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in their final pre-season friendly before kicking off their Premier League campaign. 

The Canaries will face Steve Bruce's side on Saturday, August 7, with a kick-off time of 2pm in the North East. 

With the EFL season already underway at that point and teams from abroad facing quarantine, City have elected to arrange a friendly against their top-flight rivals, one week before their league opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road. 

Daniel Farke's men will face King's Lynn, Lincoln City and Huddersfield in their other friendly fixtures. The original plan was a week in Germany towards the end of July, but the club are awaiting guidance from the relevant authorities on whether that tour can go ahead.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to give the green light to the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions on July 19 next week, with reports suggesting stadiums could be permitted to return to full capacity. 

The club will release more information surrounding ticketing in due course.

Updated first-team pre-season schedule
 
King's Lynn Town v Norwich City
Friday, July 16 (6pm)
The Walks
 
Lincoln City 
Tuesday, July 20 (2.30pm)
Lotus Training Centre (behind-closed-doors)
 
Huddersfield Town
Friday, July 23 (3pm)
Lotus Training Centre (behind-closed-doors)
 
Newcastle United v Norwich City
Saturday, August 7 (2pm)
St. James' Park

